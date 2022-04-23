Moon Knight Episode 5 Runtime Advance Revealed

Marvel Studios moon knight He’s fast approaching the end of his wilderness career on Disney+, putting Oscar Isaac’s Mark Spector in the spotlight for the first time in Phase 4. Each new episode features revelations about insanity at every turn, with Episode 4 going further to include Physical appearance of an Egyptian goddess inside Mark’s head After his interaction with Stephen Grant.

For the first four weeks, fans got their usual round of MCU Disney+ longer episodes, as were most Phase 4 entries. Outside WandaVision and movers what if…?. before moon knight For the first time, fans learned it The first four episodes were anywhere from 45 to 51 minutes long at length without credits, which proved accurate when the show arrived.

All Disney show + in total Brings five to six hours of new content to the MCU, which means loops 5 and 6 should be in the same range as their predecessors in terms of runtime. Now, a new leak has confirmed that’s the case as fans learn how long Episode 5 will be when it begins airing next week.

Leak reveals runtime for Moon Knight’s next entry

marvel

Revealed Reliable Scooper Amit Chaudhary Twitter That episode 5 of moon knight It will be 47 minutes long. ButThis may not be the exact time the Disney+ show ends.

There is often some slight difference between the run times that are previously reported by insiders like Chaudhari versus the final run times that are shown on Disney+. Much of the discrepancy comes from recording the entire time credits, specifically the subtitle language credits that are shown at the end of episodes. on condition Early reports included moon night The first four episodes About 2 to 3 minutes shorter than the Disney+ finale, fans will likely see a slight uptick in Episode 5’s 47-minute running time when it drops this Wednesday.

For reference, the final run times shown for the first four episodes are listed below:

Episode 1 – 48 minutes

Episode 2-53 min

Episode 3 – 53 minutes

Episode 4 – 53 minutes

Moon Knight continues the runtime trend

So far, the running times of the first four episodes of moon knight It totaled nearly 207 minutes, which amounts to just under three and a half hours of the story. The 47-minute episode next week will be fully consistent with the total amount of time left for the series, even with other shows like The Hawk and the Winter Soldier And hook The fifth entries are longer.

In terms of story beats, Episode 5 should be packed with both action and drama as Mark discovers how to come back from the dead and meet the moon god Khuncho. fans too You must find out what Arthur Harrow from Ethan Hawke really has in store for you with his plan before he has one last epic battle with Mark Spector under the moon.

Episode 5 of moon knight Flow will start On Disney+ on April 27.

