Monthly news from Susan Miller – July 2022

Dear Reader,

July will be an encouraging sweet month. You will see that you can accomplish a lot because the little planets will sing in unison as they make their way around the sky. As July goes by, the month gets better and better. There is a light, cheerful quality about July, and I hope you’ll find ways to use it for maximum benefit after reading my predictions.

Readers are beginning to notice that I have quietly joined forces with a new social media platform called Discord, which will help us all navigate Web 3.0 together. I invite you to join me there – it is easier for me to see your questions than other platforms. I will continue to post ideas on Twitter (@astrologyZone), Instagram (astrologyzone), and Facebook (astrologyzone Susan Miller). Discord is a free service with many bells and whistles, but for now we’ll start slowly and simply. I will have my own community on Discord, and I will have my own “server” called AstrologyZone.

I’m adding Discord (#astrologyzone/discord) for several important reasons. Discord’s structure can more easily help us build a strong, close and loving community. On Discord, I want to hear your most pressing concerns and also hear how the current planetary configurations in your life are running.

Discord is divided into different ‘servers’, but you can think of servers as ‘communities’. My server is AstrologyZone. When you first come to Discord, you will be asked to create a username and verify yourself to become a member of our group. This way we know that you are not a robot but a real person.

Next, you’ll check your Sun sign or, alternatively, your Ascendant (also called your ascending horoscope – the words are interchangeable). Although your Sun sign and Ascendant are equally important, for now you can only choose one or the other. Many new features are coming, but as we get started we need to make things understandable and easy.

Your selection will automatically place you in one of the four subgroups of our group (called “Channels” by Discord). Think of canals as rooms. Currently, we have four rooms divided by the elements: fire, air, earth or water. If you were born on the cusp and feel put into the wrong room, we will help you get to the right room. For now, although I’ve been very comfortable in the public room, this may change as we get older.

You will be able to communicate by text, audio, video, or through live events. You’ll be able to post pictures, astrograph or drawings, or you can even jump in real time, and say a few things on the audio channel. Throughout, our group will remain organized and supportive of others.

The Discord app for smartphones is great, and the app for your PC is pretty good too. Alternatively, you can simply go to Discord.com on the Internet. Apps are always safer and more convenient than being online so I suggest you get the Discord app for your phone. It’s free.

Discord’s audience is largely made up of male users (around 80%), so this gives me – and you – a chance to hear what topics men are currently focusing on. I want to know what men find crazy, what they would like to change, and what parts of life they want to stay the same. I invite guys to talk about dating and commitment and how it feels to be a modern man. This may improve communication between men and women – I hope so! For every participant, and you, I also want to hear about your successes too, because we all need inspiration from good news.

Upon learning about Web 3.0, I feel the same excitement as when I first heard about the Internet and started my own website in 1995. My mission and desire is to create a strong community here where we can exchange information and enjoy making new friends. We can learn from each other, and all the time, we hang out just for fun. Astrology can show you ways to continue growing, no matter your age, and it can also help you reach your full potential.

I asked my main medium, Isis Djata, to make sure that members of our community are kind to each other and always feel safe and welcome. I think you will love the atmosphere we will maintain. Discord gives us the tools that allow us to create order and warmth among us.

If you (like me) are new to Discord, I recommend watching an introductory YouTube video. I looked at several of them, and my favorite was the short tutorial by Eagle Jarrett, “What is discord? A beginner’s guide to how to use discord.”

https://youtu.be/xRMD8ley3ZE

Together we will embark on a great adventure when we enter Web 3.0. Come on – you won’t want to miss a minute!

Now let’s move on to another topic, my brand new app “Moonlight Phases of the Moon by Susan Miller” which just came out on the Apple App Store and Google Play in June – search for “Moonlight Phases”. If you just search for “Moonlight”, you’ll see that there are many apps with that name which of course have nothing to do with the vacuum of the moon. When you get to Moonlight Phases on the Moon, you’ll see me in my white blouse. There is no other app similar to mine.

When does the moon set, of course, you might be wondering and why should you care? The Moon is the fastest moving celestial body in our solar system. Each month you travel through all twelve signs in 29 to 30 days. In doing so, the beautiful Moon is in conversation with almost all the planets in a month, either by conjunction, triad, square, opposition, or sextile. When the moon has finished meeting the planets, it will retreat to its service and rest. This is when the moon is empty, of course. The moon will be left blank when you reappear in a new zodiac sign, and let you know when that will happen too.

During the time when the Holy Moon is taking over its sweet sleep, not much productivity occurs here on Earth. You need to pay attention to spare periods because it’s not a good time to get any important activity going – you don’t have a big job interview, a first date, a new product launch, or close to home, you get the idea.

If a major media writes to us and asks for an interview, I ask my assistant first to check the Moonlight app and make sure the moon isn’t void when scheduling the interview. If so, the interview will come to nothing. If you buy an airline ticket with an empty moon, you will likely have to change it later and may incur more costs.

The application I designed for you has many features, the most important of which is that it tells you exactly when the moon will be clear of course. The moon may not become empty at all on a certain day, and on other days, the gentle moon can be gone for several hours or just a few minutes. You’ve seen when the moon is empty all day. Every day is different and unique, which is why you will use this app every day to check moon news.

I will tell you the sign of the presence of the moon and also suggest ideal activities that you can do when the moon is empty.

Yet it is almost impossible to tell when the moon is empty. There are number tables on the Internet, but after you find them, you have to convert them to your timezone. This is not necessary when using my app. We pin your exact location via GPS, so if you travel, your app will give you accurate information wherever you are on the planet.

The Moonlight Phases of the Moon app costs $7.99 and is a one-time purchase (not a subscription) that will take you into the year 2050. The app will also tell you which sign the moon is visiting on that day, and tell you if the moon changes signs and exactly when it will happen. I’ve written suggestions for ideal activities to do when the moon is in each of the twelve signs. I also tell you about the full moon, new moons, and the other six phases of the moon, and what these phases mean to you. This app has been in development for three years and I had to teach astrology to my engineers first. It is beautifully designed and easy to navigate.

“Moonlight Phases of the Moon by Susan Miller” doesn’t replace my award winning app, “Daily Horoscope Astrology Zone by Susan Miller” – it just adds a whole new layer to it. The classic Daily Horoscope app reveals your daily horoscope for each sign and all my twelve monthly predictions, uncut and in its entirety.

You can get this short daily forecast app for free, and if you want to upgrade to the premium version (as most people do) it’s an in-app purchase within Go Shopping. The paid version of the app gives you more detailed daily information, costs about $1.00 per week with a subscription, $4.99 per month. (There are other options for longer subscriptions to get 15% off.) It costs $1.00 per week much less than your morning cup of coffee and will provide you with great value.

My costs are going up, so soon the free version of my app will have ads, but only ads we feel will be interesting (I have a long list of ads that we won’t accept and reject). You will never see ads on the paid version of my app at $4.99 per month. This app also includes GPS to give you your forecast for the right day, as this app is loved by English speaking readers around the world.

Finally, for my global readers, I promised you the 2022 I wrote in Instyle and Beauty Box. It’s now available on Kindle and BookBaby.com in many international formats and also as a PDF. It’s $7.99 and only available in digital form, not paperback or hardcover. If I get next year 2022 in the Beauty Box, a lot of the stuff I’ve written is bound to come out. As a result, my handbook only had 58 small pages (I had only written 50,000 words for the next year’s segment). Now you can see the entire manuscript with all the dates I suggest.

The part of the book that feels worth the price is my 9,300-word chapter called “The Great Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn,” which occurred on December 21, 2021, and will change life as we know it for the next 200 years. This chapter is in the introduction to the book. I give you a detailed glimpse of what’s going to happen so you get excited, because it’s nothing like what we’ve seen in the last 200 years!

Go to BookBaby.com (no relation to children’s books): https://bit.ly/3z8yB7o

or Kindle on Amazon: https://amzn.to/3wZ50dD

Or simply get it from Apple’s “Books” app on your iPhone or iPad.

I have a lot of surprises to tell you about next month, so stay tuned, dear readers!

sincerely.

Susan