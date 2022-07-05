Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Expansion Ships and Digital Sales Reach 2 Million; Monster Hunter Rise crosses 10 million

Total global shipments and digital sales for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunrise Expansion exceeded two million units, Capcom announce.
The Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Launched the expansion of converts And the computer Across steam On June 30th.
In addition, total shipments and digital sales of Monster Hunter Rise The base game has exceeded 10 million units after previous report Nine million units in May.
Here is an overview of the series and the game, via Capcom:
The monster hunter The series consists of fishing Action games It pits players against giant monsters in a beautiful natural environment. Starting with the first title in 2004, the series created a new genre in which players team up to hunt down ferocious monsters with their friends, and has since grown into a global phenomenon with the series’ cumulative sales exceeding 84 million units shipped as of July 5, 2022 Noteworthy, January 2018 release Monster Hunter: The World It has enjoyed sales growth in the four years since its launch and now holds a record for Capcom of 21 million units shipped.
Moreover, March 2021 release Monster Hunter Rise It also exceeded 10 million units shipped globally, which was achieved through a variety of actions including continuous free updates and the launch of the PC version, as well as with the release of a group that includes Monster Hunter Rise: SunbreakMonster Hunter Rise: SunbreakIt is a huge premium expansion for In addition to new mission ranks, locations, monsters, and never-before-seen hunting actions, players can enjoy new story elements for Monster Hunter Rise like that. Capcom released a pre-launch beta, and it garnered praise and attention for the title, resulting in over 2 million units shipped globally. The company will continue to leverage its digital strategy going forward, with the goal of maximizing unit sales through ongoing promotions, including the ongoing release of free additional content and pricing strategies.
Capcom remains firmly committed to satisfying the expectations of all users by leveraging industry-leading game development capabilities.
