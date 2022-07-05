Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Expansion Ships and Digital Sales Reach 2 Million; Monster Hunter Rise crosses 10 million

Total global shipments and digital sales for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunrise Expansion exceeded two million units, Capcom announce.

The Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Launched the expansion of converts And the computer Across steam On June 30th.

In addition, total shipments and digital sales of Monster Hunter Rise The base game has exceeded 10 million units after previous report Nine million units in May.

Here is an overview of the series and the game, via Capcom: