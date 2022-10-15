October 15, 2022

Monster black hole merger proves Einstein right (again)

An illustration of two black holes merging.

Researchers studying the effects of a massive black hole collision may have confirmed the gravitational phenomenon predicted by Albert Einstein a century ago.

according to New research posted today (Opens in a new tab) (October 12) in Nature, the phenomenon — known as precipitation and similar to the wobbly motion sometimes seen in a spinning top — occurred when two ancient spikes occurred black holes They smashed together and merged into one. As the two massive objects came close together, they released massive ripples through the fabric of spacetime known as gravitational waves, which blasted outward through the universe, carrying energy and angular momentum away from the merging black holes.

