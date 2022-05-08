May 8, 2022

Monster black hole may have created a magnetic ‘heart’

Izer
The black hole may have reversed its magnetic field before our eyes.

The story begins with a galaxy known as 1ES 1927 + 654, which briefly stopped X-ray emissions for a few months, then resumed and increased. So far, the potential Black hole The observations represent a unique case that can be seen from 236 million light-years away.

