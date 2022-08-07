Monolith Soft shares the message of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, another tease for the future

In an email sent to customers in Japan, Nintendo shared a message from Tetsuya Takahashi of Monolith Soft, senior manager of Monolith Soft. Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

We’ve translated the full note below, which includes another concern about future plans. There is only a slight storyline about the series as a whole, so keep that in mind before continuing.

Greetings to everyone who has purchased Xenoblade Chronicles 3. This is Takahashi from Monolith Soft. Thanks to your support, we have released the third Xenoblade title, twelve years after the original Xenoblade was released for the Wii in 2010. Xenoblade 3 has been called the climax of the entire series so far, and it truly is the icing on the cake. At Monolith, we’ve put everything we’ve grown over the past twelve years into it. It’s also a stopping point for me. This title depicts the conclusion of the Xenoblade story that began with the Klaus Experiment. While it’s a conclusion, that doesn’t mean it’s the end of the Xenoblade series. It’s just a stopping point in my mind. I think anyone who has played this title and the additional stories in the Expansion Pass can imagine what lies ahead for Xenoblade. I have one recommendation on how to play Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Some things are flagged? on the game map. Even if you are in the middle of the main story progress after finding? Signs, try to get around. There are many meetings awaiting there. Thank you for your continued support of Xenoblade Chronicles 3!

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is currently available on Switch, along with Xenoblade Chronicles 2 and Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition.

Translation provided by Kim Louise Davis on behalf of Nintendo Everything.

If you use any of this translation, please check the Nintendo Everything source. Do not copy its entire contents.

Related