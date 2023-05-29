Monday’s Charlotte Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather

The NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. Monday.
The race was originally scheduled for Saturday, but was postponed due to weather until Monday afternoon. After Sunday’s Coca-Cola Cup Series 600 race was postponed to Monday, the Xfinity Series race was moved to 11 a.m.
A look at Xfinity’s schedule on Monday:
Details of Monday’s Xfinity race at Charlotte Motor Speedway
(all times east)
Begins: Race sponsor representatives Alsco Uniforms will command the engines to start at 11:01 a.m.…the green flag is scheduled to be waved at 11:12 a.m.
Before the race: Xfinity Garage opened at 8 am
distance: The race is 200 laps (300 miles) on a 1.5 mile course.
Phase: Stage 1 ends on lap 45. Stage 2 ends on lap 90.
Starting line-up: Charlotte Xfinity starting lineup (Justin Haley will replace Kyle Busch in the No. 10 College race car).
TV/Radio: FS1 will broadcast the race at 11 am … Performance Network’s racing coverage begins at 11 a.m. and can be tuned in goprn.com. … SiriusXM Radio NASCAR will carry the PRN broadcast.
