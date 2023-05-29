May 29, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Monday’s Charlotte Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather

Emet 37 mins ago 1 min read

The NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. Monday.

The race was originally scheduled for Saturday, but was postponed due to weather until Monday afternoon. After Sunday’s Coca-Cola Cup Series 600 race was postponed to Monday, the Xfinity Series race was moved to 11 a.m.

A look at Xfinity’s schedule on Monday:

Details of Monday’s Xfinity race at Charlotte Motor Speedway

(all times east)

Begins: Race sponsor representatives Alsco Uniforms will command the engines to start at 11:01 a.m.…the green flag is scheduled to be waved at 11:12 a.m.

Before the race: Xfinity Garage opened at 8 am

distance: The race is 200 laps (300 miles) on a 1.5 mile course.

Phase: Stage 1 ends on lap 45. Stage 2 ends on lap 90.

Starting line-up: Charlotte Xfinity starting lineup (Justin Haley will replace Kyle Busch in the No. 10 College race car).

TV/Radio: FS1 will broadcast the race at 11 am … Performance Network’s racing coverage begins at 11 a.m. and can be tuned in goprn.com. … SiriusXM Radio NASCAR will carry the PRN broadcast.

flow: Foxsports.com

weather forecast: underground weather – The forecast is for an overcast sky, 71° high. There is a 15% chance of rain at the start of the race.

The last time: Josh Berry won the Xfinity Race last May. Ty Gibbs was second and Sam Meyer was third.

See also  Patriots McJones - "Let the Emotions Get to Me" in Bills loss

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

The Reds NL Central is competitive thanks to its young hitters

9 hours ago Emet
2 min read

The Fever beat Dream to end the WNBA’s 20-game losing streak

17 hours ago Emet
6 min read

Celtics’ Derrick White Wins Game 6 at the Buzzer: How Boston Forced a Game 7 vs. the Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals

1 day ago Emet

You may have missed

1 min read

Index – Abroad – A bus driver and his passengers shoot each other

5 mins ago Arzu
4 min read

The debt-limit deal brings cautious relief: markets have turned

8 mins ago Izer
4 min read

Scientists have revealed that Earth has a new “moon” – and it’s here to stay for at least 1,500 years

15 mins ago Izer
1 min read

Monday’s Charlotte Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather

37 mins ago Emet