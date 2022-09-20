Monday Night Football: Philadelphia Eagles QB Galen Hurts is dominant in 24-7 win over Vikings

Philadelphia – Galen Hurts rolled to his right, rushed down the sideline and stuttered to the 5-yard line, where one defender and another wrapped up in his pursuit. Hurts bobbed his body, lowered his head, pulled two defenders with him and made his way in an adrenaline-filled 26-yard race that broke the game.

Just maybe, or so the Eagles hope, there are as many plays as the one before us.

Hurts had a total of 301 yards in the first breakout game of his young career, finishing three touchdowns in total as he led Philadelphia to a 24-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night.

“A great performance on a big stage,” said Eagles coach Nick Siriani.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Galen Hurts (1) runs across the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, on Monday, September 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. AP Photo / Matt Rourke

In an effort to prove he can play like the best franchise QBs in the NFL, Hurts seemed frankly unstoppable for the opening lead.

Hurts hit five receivers in a 5-for-5 pass—highlighted by a 19-yard hit to AJ Brown—and finished driving himself with a 3-yard run. In the opening win over Detroit, Hurts failed to complete a pass in five attempts and the Eagles turned the ball down in the first round of the game.

Flip the ball on the slopes?

This seemed like just a rumor against the Vikings. TD was just a launchpad for the 24-year-old Hurts running and imposing his will with all his tools at hand against a Vikings defense he couldn’t solve in his 21st career start. He finished with 333 passes and touchdowns, and 57 yards and scores on the ground.

“Another great performance,” Eagles player Jason Kelsey said. “He threw some great balls. He made a lot of plays.” “It was a really great match for him.”

In the first play of the second quarter, Hurts tied the Quiz Watkins wide open for 53 yards from the TD and led 14-0.

“It always comes with time, and with time, you find more comfort in what you’re doing,” Hurts said.

Darius Sly, who had two objections against Kirk’s hapless cousins, Each of the three Eagles were talented Batman recipients.

There was, Brown, a “puffy” Batman who had five catches for 69 yards; DeVonta Smith was the “skinny” Batman who had seven players for 80 yards; And Watkins was the “fast” Batman who had the flares for the easy hit (and receiving 69 yards in total).

Why are they all Batman?

“No Robins,” said Sly. “We don’t have friends.”

Hurts stunned with a 26-yard TD with 1:58 left in the half and Jake Elliott still had time to kick 38 yards and the Eagles led 24-7 at halftime.

“I don’t think it matters how we score as long as we put the points on the board,” Hurts said.

In a week filled with improbable return, it might not have been wise to count the Vikings.

But Cousins ​​and wide receiver Justin Jefferson – best known for being overtaken by the Eagles in the 2020 draft – never got anything of substance against the Eagles and poor defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. Slay had his second game interception in the fourth quarter as the “Big Play Slay” scoreboard quickly flashed.

“At times, including, I felt like a little pressure,” Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said.

Hurts had 50 rushing yards and 251 passing yards in the first half. Cousins ​​finished the game 27 to 46 for 221 yards and three interceptions. His only TD was in a 2-yard pass to Irv Smith in the second quarter. Jefferson got six catches for 48 yards a week after he had 184 yards and two TDs in a win against Green Bay.

Sly said of Jefferson, “I don’t take matches lightly, but he’s one of the best players in the world. I’m one of the best in the world too. I was looking forward to the showdown.”

Philly Celebs

Bryce Harper (wearing an Eagles hat), James Harden (who handed the ball over by Sly after his first interception) and Bradley Cooper (wearing an Allen Iverson jersey) were among the crowd singing and chanting at the Eagles’ house opener.

Harden was pumped with his memento, posting a photo on Instagram of his left hand holding the ball with the caption “Gimme That!” The Philadelphia 76ers star took selfies with fans before leaving late in the game.

Harden waited in the tunnel for Slay to sign the soccer ball. Well-meaning Harden told Slay that he should have had more objections.

“He was shocked that I gave it to him,” said Sly, noting that he kept the ball from the second choice.

family ring

Dick Vermell received the Hall of Fame ring in the first inning. In his third season in Philadelphia, the great coach led the Eagles to their first playoff appearance in 18 years. He led the Eagles to their first Super Bowl appearance in the 1980 season only to lose to the Oakland Raiders, 27-10.

coach room

Vikings Safety Harrison Smith was evaluated for a concussion.

next one

Vikings: Go home on Sunday to play lions.

The Eagles: Begin their reunion tour on Sunday when they head out to play Washington leaders and former QP Carson Wentz. The Eagles return home on Sunday, October 2nd, and play the Jacksonville Jaguars, led by coach Doug Pederson. Wentz and Pederson, of course, played pivotal roles in helping the Eagles win the Super Bowl after the 2017 season.