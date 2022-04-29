Model in global warming oceans shows risk of mass extinction

“How tight are we?” “I get it all the time,” Dr. Deutsch said. “If we don’t do anything, we’re spoiled.”

Find out the latest news on climate change Card 1 of 6 intense heat heat wave Strikes India and Pakistan for weeks, is expected to intensify. Hot weather reminds us of what lies ahead in the era of climate change, where heat waves are becoming more frequent, more dangerous and longer-lasting.

Countries are still far from taking the necessary steps to prevent catastrophic climate change. Last month, the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, warned that a critical goal – limiting average global warming to 1.5°C (2.7°F) since pre-industrial times – was “on life support. “

The International Energy Agency, a group created to ensure the stability of the energy market around the world, said last year Countries should immediately stop approving new fossil fuel projects. They did not stop, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine increased calls for more exploration in the name of energy security.

In an interview, Dr. Deutsch and Ben said they feel like the overlooked scientists in Don’t Look Up, the last movie in which a comet hurtles toward Earth. Climate change metaphor. As in the movie, the planet is going through a pivotal moment, giving people living today tremendous power in defining the future.

“A great power has a great responsibility,” Dr. Deutsch said. “And we learn about our strength, but not about our responsibility — to future generations of people, but also for all other life with which we have shared the planet for millions of years.”

Peppa Moore, a professor of marine sciences at Newcastle University in England who studies the effects of climate change on the ocean and was not involved in the study, called the study comprehensive.

“This paper adds to the overwhelming body of evidence that unless more is done to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, our marine systems are on track to see a massive shift in where marine species live and, as outlined in this paper, important extinction events that It can rival previous mass extinction events.

