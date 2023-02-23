MMORPG Throne and Liberty Developed by NCSOFT for PS5, Xbox Series and PC to be Published by Amazon Games

Amazon Games announced an agreement with NCSOFT to publish a massively multiplayer online role-playing game Throne and freedom For PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC in North America, South America, Europe, and Japan. No release date has been announced. It will support cross-platform play.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Amazon Games:

Throne and freedom It is a massively multiplayer online role-playing game that combines story-driven adventure with action combat. in Throne and freedomIn this game, players enter a vast world with ever-changing geographic and environmental features that alter the course of gameplay. Large scale player versus player and player versus environment battle is key to throne and freedom. Players can transform into animals to soar through the air or explore the depths of the sea, and even turn the odds of battle in their favor by inducing powerful environmental effects, such as solar eclipses or rainstorms. NCSOFT has a long history of developing and publishing beloved multiplayer franchises around the world, including Lineage, AION, Blade & Soul, and Guild Wars. Throne and freedom It is the latest next-generation MMO from the South Korean-based developer, and the first to launch across multiple regions in collaboration with an overseas publisher.

NCSOFT has created some of the most popular and longest-running online games in the world, so it’s no surprise that Throne and freedom Among the most anticipated MMOs today, Christoph Hartmann, Vice President of Amazon Games said in a press release. “Publishing games that live and grow over time remains an important part of our strategy, and delivering the highest quality games from the world’s most talented developers is one of the cornerstones of our business. The past year has taught us a lot about publishing and managing a successful live service game on a global scale, and we are poised to deliver Throne and freedom Players have an incredible experience at launch.”

Munyoung Choi, Chief Development Officer at NCSOFT, added, “Amazon Games is one of the most reliable partners to publish massive live service games globally, with proven experience in operations, localization, marketing, and community support. For our flagship next-generation title, We are confident they are the right publisher to bring the unparalleled value of THRONE AND LIBERTY and a dynamic and immersive MMO experience to gamers around the world.”