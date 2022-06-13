MLB Weekend Summary: The Dodgers’ problems are getting worse against the Giants; Yankees sweep Cubs to keep up with incredible pace

We’re in the middle of June, which means “winter” sports are getting ready to wrap things up and there will be a window before football season where baseball is among the major American men’s professional sports. In our world, it is simply grind season. We know that this marathon consists of 162 games with tide and streak.

What did this weekend bring us? lets take alook.

The highlight of the weekend

Let’s see those moves, Randy Arrozarina:

Very cool stuff there and a great call from an MLB social media guy referring to Twister. Do people still play that? Hmm…

Anyway, the file rays Sunday will end up in Minnesota saving one of three before this big series debuts next week (we’ll get to that in a bit).

giants The Final Sweep for the Dodgers

It’s been a tough skate for the Dodgers for the past two weeks or so, and they should hope this weekend against the Giants hit rock bottom. Dribbling swept in three games – San Francisco won the final 2-0 on Sunday – Ace Walker Buehler also lost due to an elbow injury. It will waste a long time.

Los Angeles went 2-for-24 with the runners in the scoring center in all three games, leading manager Dave Roberts to say his attack lacked a team-first “mindset”. Austin Slater and Mike Jastrzemsky hit singles at home from Julio Orias in the first half on Sunday, and Carlos Rodon and the Giants erupted on the stand to complete the sweep.

The Dodgers are between the ages of 37 and 23 and have lost nine of their last 13 games. They still lead the NL West, although their lead has been reduced to half a game during Padres. Meanwhile, the Giants are playing 33-26 and 3 1/2 games in the division.

Jose is a productive running machine

guardians Third baseball player Jose Ramirez has been one of the best players in baseball for a while and may have a career year ahead. At least in terms of production management, it is. It was shown on Sunday. Team A led 1-0 at the top of the first half, but Ramirez’s double RBI double in the bottom half put Cleveland ahead. Ramirez greeted on Thursday and Friday and then led three runs on Sunday in a five RBI series where the Guardians earned three of four. They won 10 out of 13 and moved close to twins In the city center.

Ramirez now has 59 RBI in 56 games for the Guardians. No player has run more home than his team has played in games in a full schedule since Mane Ramirez hit 165 in the RBI in 1999. In fact, this is the only season of its kind since the schedule has been expanded to 162 games. There is a terrifying long way to go here, but it deserves our attention.

Goin’ Streaking

The weekend saw some very long streaks, on both the positive and negative sides. Team A snapped a 10-game losing streak with a win on Saturday. The Brewer He cut eight games in a row with his victory on Sunday. The Phyllis He won nine straight before finally losing on Sunday. The brave They came out for the weekend and their streak was untouched, however, After winning 11 in a row.

These streaks of three contenders (at least the hopeful contenders) are a good example of how quickly things can change when you play every day.

It’s not entirely surprising that the Yankees completed three games against Cubs. They are the much better team. They needed 13 rounds on Friday before they finally forgot about things, but then they blew the Cubs away 8-0 on Saturday and completely intimidated them in Sunday’s 18-4 win. Again, not shocking.

It’s noteworthy, though, because the Yankees are playing at an absurd pace. They are now 44-16, which accounts for 162 games with a winning rate of 119. The record for winning in a single season is 116, shared by 1906 Cubs and 2001 sailors. Remember the Yankees dynasty from around the turn of the century? The most matches won by a group in a regular season was 114 in 1998. This is also the winning record.

It’s also perhaps worth noting: The Yankees have won 105 games at least five times in franchise history. All five of these teams have won the world championship.

on deck



Rise at Yankees (Three games start on Tuesday) / Yankees V blue jays (Three matches start on Friday): The East race is not close. Currently, the Yankees are 8 1/2 a game ahead of the Blue Jays and nine over the Rays. There is an opportunity here, it just depends on who seizes it. The Yankees could really do Rays and Jays damage by winning both series and pushing this thing into double digits. On the flip side, if both the trailing teams win the series, the division picture becomes muddled with the Yankees returning to the group a bit.

breweries in mets (Three matches start Tuesday): It’s a potential playoff preview, so it’s always worth highlighting. However, these two teams in particular are worth watching right now. The Brewers just cut an eight-game losing streak. During this streak, they lost their grip on first place. The Mets are still ahead in the NL East, but the Braves’ dash has made it a race again rather than a run. There is potential for a fun series here with plenty of others watching things.

Angels in Dodgers (Two games start on Tuesday): It’s LA versus ‘Los Angeles’, isn’t it? Whatever you want to call this series, it’s a fun dialogue game with a lot of star power. The Angels recently suffered a crippling streak of losses while the Dodgers haven’t played well either, but this is still a must-watch series.

basics in red socks: Another world championship preview? It seems like a long shot at this point, but 2021 Braves and 2019 Citizens They are two recent examples of why it’s foolish to count a team like these Red Soxes. Both teams are in the center of the game at present as well. We’ve seen the match at the Fall Classic twice recently, in 2004 and 2013. It also happened in 1946 and 1967.

white socks in Astros: It’s a rematch for ALDS from last season, but by far the most notable is watching how it goes with the White Sox. They were one of the most disappointing teams this season and coach Tony La Rosa started To hear cheers from the home crowd in favor of his dismissal. This is a tough series anyway, but is he playing the White Sox for La Russa’s job?