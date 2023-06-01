MLB to produce and broadcast Padres games

The Padres’ primary television announcers Don Orcelo, Mark Grant, and Bob Scanlan will continue to serve in their current roles, while the 97.3 fan radio team will remain in place as well as with Jesse Agler and Tony Gwen Jr. calling games from the booth. Fans can continue to expect the highest quality broadcasts of Padres games fueled by Major League Baseball’s expertise in producing and distributing live games. Since 2009, Major League Baseball has owned and operated MLB Network, which has produced live games for 15 seasons, been praised for its content, and won 41 National Sports Emmy Awards across 13 different categories. Major League Baseball was the first professional sports league to broadcast a live regular season game on August 26, 2002. Last season, baseball fans streamed more than 11 billion minutes of live baseball games and content on MLB.TV, a record for the service that it’s on track to collapse again. another in 2023.