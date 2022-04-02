MLB The Show 22: Release time and how to play early

MLB The Show 22 is coming out pretty soon, and if you buy one of the select few, it’s out now. For the first time, you’ll be able to send a blast towering over the fence on the Nintendo Switch alongside Xbox and PlayStation. But when can you play ball? Well, that depends on what you pay for the game, and we break down the release times for MLB The Show 22 below.
MLB The Show 22 Unlocking Time
For the standard edition of the game, including the one included at no additional charge via Xbox Game Pass, MLB The Show 22 will be released in April 5. This applies to Xbox One and Xbox Series X versions | S, PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch.
The Unlock Time for PlayStation Editions Currently assigned to Midnight Eastern Time. It’s not guaranteed that Xbox and Nintendo versions will also be released at that time, but you should expect them to be around the same time.
MLB The Show 22 Early Access Date
If you purchase the MLB The Show 22 MVP Edition or the Digital Deluxe Edition, you can play the game up to four full days in advance. Early access for both versions has begun April 1, no kidding. The MVP Edition is only available on Xbox and PlayStation, but Nintendo Switch players can purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition for this early access.
This early access is also available for Xbox Game Pass members via a special package. However, this costs $50.
MLB The Show 22 includes cross-platform and cross-advance play, letting you play on the go across Switch and on another platform without losing anything you’ve earned. It also includes online Diamond Dynasty collaboration, a new commentary team, and more than 160 legends from baseball’s long history.
GameSpot may earn a commission from retail offers.
More Stories
Someone made an Android phone with a Lightning port for a reason
Instagram DMs just got a lot better with the latest update
Microsoft’s Your Phone app is facing an identity crisis right now