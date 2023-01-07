MLB RUMORS: Yankees Eye Brian Reynolds, But Buccaneers Ask Still “Not Realistic”; The Padres sign a former senior prospect

Spring training less than six weeks and Only five of our top 50 free agents have not signed. This means that Trade market should pick up soon As teams look to complete their rosters. With that in mind, here are the hot Friday rumors.

Yankees You remain interested in Reynolds

The Yankees remain among the teams of continued interest hackers outfielder Brian Reynolds, reports New York Post. The asking price is said to be “unrealistic”. The Yankees have a bad need in left field She remained a clear fit for Reynolds, a switchback with all-around ability and three years of team control left.

Reynolds, 28 later this month, He asked for a deal earlier this season, although pirates are under no obligation to trade it. He has been an in-demand business target for several years now and Pittsburgh has maintained a high asking price the entire time. At this point, it appears the Yankees (and other teams) are simply waiting for the asking price to drop. New York’s inside left field options are Aaron Hicks and super utility man Oswaldo Cabrera.

notice Still looking for a left player

After spending large sums to improve rotationRangers continue to search for a left winger. According to The Athletic. They have an interest in the aforementioned Reynolds, and free agents like AJ Pollock and David Peralta are also possibilities. Last season, the Rangers had a terrible .186/.253/.256 streak from left fielders. It shouldn’t be hard to improve on that.

Texas has used 20 different left fielders in the last two seasons, third in baseball, and utility man Josh Smith is currently serving as the left field coach. Rangers can also use DH to improve a bottom lineup that is lacking. The Rangers have done a good job of strengthening the rotation. Now they need to upgrade an offense that ranks 18th in adjusted OPS in 2022.

Padres sign from Engel

The Padres announced on Friday that they have agreed free agent quarterback Adam Engel. Engel previously spent all six years of his big league career with the white stockingsHe works mostly as a fourth type, although most of his time is spent in the center. He is generally rated as a good defender as well.

With the bat, Engel is a career .225/.280/.350 (72 OPS+) hitter in 1,540 plate appearances. He’s 47 of 64 in his career in stolen base attempts and was 12 of 16 last season.

Padres Ex top ink

The team announced Friday that the Padres have agreed to terms of a major league deal with right-handed pitcher Brent Honeywell. Honeywell was a second round pick in the 2014 draft and worked his way up raysfarm system to the point where he was among the top 15 prospects in all of baseball prior to the 2018 season. He was the 2017 Futures Game MVP (Second subtitle here) while displaying his screwball.

Unfortunately, Honeywell tore his UCL in his right elbow in the spring of 2018 and had Tommy John surgery. He had another action in 2020 and managed only three MLB appearances (8.31 ERA in 2021). He struggled in the A-system junior ranks last season, although he did well in the Dominican Winter League. He’s 27, so there’s still plenty of time to sort things out.