MLB Power standings for week 8

The season is just over a quarter complete, and while a few teams have climbed to the top of their league standings with a lead, none have separated themselves from the competition with a double-digit advantage.
Even the Rays, who, if they keep this up, could threaten the single-season wins record, have only 2 1/2 games on the second-place Orioles. And every team in the AL East has a winning record, including the Blue Jays, who are last but also are over . 500 games at 25-22.
The biggest team is in the NL East, where the Braves are five games ahead of the Mets. As of this writing, 16 teams are either leading their division or trailing by five games or less.
Biggest jump: The Mets jumped six places, from 19th to 13th. Given how May started – 11 losses in 16 games – it’s probably too early to say they’re out of everything that weighed them down earlier. But things are looking better — after hitting the first game of a doubleheader against the Guardians on Sunday, Justin Verlander outlasted Shane Bieber on a one-night stand to extend the Mets’ winning streak to five.
Biggest drop: The Phillies dropped six places, from 13th to 19th. They lost five in a row before a 12-3 win over the Cubs at home on Saturday, and finished the week with a win on Sunday, 2-1.
1. Rays (34-14; last week: 1)
The Rays’ start to the season was so dominant that not even a losing road trip could detract from their incredible pace that has made it into the major league class. Even with the loss to the Brewers on Sunday, Tampa Bay is on course for 115 wins, which would be one shy of the Mariners’ record 116-win season in 2001. Although the Rays did go 4-6 in their last swing through Baltimore and New York, they returned home to do what they often do at Trop. They took two out of three from the Brewers, and will be tested further in their upcoming series against the Blue Jays and Dodgers.
2. The Brave (29-17; last week: 2)
The Braves have been hit with injury recently, and after using six relievers the day before, needed two things from rookie Jared Schuster on Sunday: length, and scores. They received both. The 24-year-old lefty caught the Mariners with one run over six innings pitched, striking out seven batters. The Braves had a good week – after being swept in Toronto the previous weekend, they took two out of three each from the Rangers and Mariners. Despite the injuries, Atlanta’s rotation leads the NL with a 3.22 ERA heading into Monday.
3. Dodgers (29-19; last week: 3)
Speaking of pitcher injuries, the Dodgers are another team trying to navigate through the month of May without a handful of regular starters. Clayton Kershaw and Noah Syndergaard are the only members of the Opening Day tournament who are still healthy, and the Dodgers just ended a week like this, taking two off three of the Twins before losing three of four in St. Louis. 442 (19-for-43) with 10 extra base hits and 14 RBIs over 11 straight games. He raised his OPS over 100 points during this stretch.
4. Orioles (31-16; last week: 5)
5. Rangers (29-17; last week: 4)
The Rangers keep going – they crushed the Rockies on Sunday, 13-3, and picked up their 11th win in their past 14 games. They averaged 8.2 runs per game over those 11 wins. Sunday was the 12th time this season the Rangers hit double digits, the most in the major leagues. Corey Seager was 3-for-5 with a double and a home run in the Rangers win Sunday and hit . 438 (7-for-16) with five extra base hits and eight RBI hits in four games since coming out of IL.
Remaining field 30:
6. Yankees (last week: 8)
7. Astros (10)
8. The Twins 9
9. Jays (6)
10. Red Sox (11)
11. D- Emergence (15).
12. Brewery machines (7)
13. Mets (19)
14. Mariners (12)
15. Pirates (17)
16. Angels 16
17. Marlins (21)
18. Padres (14)
19. Phillies (13)
20. Cardinals (24)
21- Caps (18)
22- Guardians (20).
23. Giants 22.
24. Tigers (23).
25- White Sox (28).
26. Rockies 26.
27. Reds 25.
28. Nationals (27).
29. Royals (29).
30.A’s (30)
The Voters: Will Leach, Alison Vaughter, Anthony Castrovins, Paul Casella, Mark Vinsand, Natalie Alonso, Mike Petrillo, Sarah Lang, Arturo Bardvila, Andrew Simon, David Fenn, Sweeney Morty, Doug Josepol, Travis Miller
