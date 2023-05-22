MLB Power standings for week 8

The Rays’ start to the season was so dominant that not even a losing road trip could detract from their incredible pace that has made it into the major league class. Even with the loss to the Brewers on Sunday, Tampa Bay is on course for 115 wins, which would be one shy of the Mariners’ record 116-win season in 2001. Although the Rays did go 4-6 in their last swing through Baltimore and New York, they returned home to do what they often do at Trop. They took two out of three from the Brewers, and will be tested further in their upcoming series against the Blue Jays and Dodgers.