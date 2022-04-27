MLB and Yankees Remarks on 2017 Speech

“The contents and details of the letter from Commissioner Manfred to Brian Cashman have been widely reported since 2017. As the facts of the letter once again show, the Yankees were not penalized for the theft of signals but for improper use of the telephone in the replay room (which was only used for discussions). related to replay review challenges.) At the time, streamer stealing was used as a competitive tool by many teams across Major League Baseball and only became illegal after the commissioner determined the rules on September 15, 2017.