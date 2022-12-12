The university announced that Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach was hospitalized Sunday after developing a “personal health issue” at his home earlier in the day. The school did not provide further details about the condition of Leach, 61, in his third season with the Bulldogs. The school said that after a discussion between university president Mark Keenum and interim athletic director Braky Brett, they decided to put defensive coordinator Zach Arnett in charge of the team until Leach could return.

The university said it would have no further comment other than to say that the university’s “thoughts and prayers are with Mike W [wife] Sharon and their family.

The No. 22 Bulldogs, who have gone 8-4 this season, are gearing up to play Illinois at ReliaQuest pot on January 2nd in Tampa. This is the second straight winning season in Starkville, Miss. , for Leach, who went 7-6 last year and is 19-17 overall with the Bulldogs. In 21 seasons, including prior stops at Washington State and Texas Tech, Leach has a record of 158-107, with his 18th bowl appearance scheduled for the next month.

Known for his eccentric personality, Leach also achieved a college football milestone as the record-setting “Air Raid” offensive architect. He helped Mississippi State’s junior quarterback Will Rogers break just 28 games and set an SEC record for career completions previously Georgia player Aaron Murray took 52 games. Rogers also holds the Mississippi State career records with 10,428 passing yards and 81 passing touchdowns.

Leach was in Bulldogs training on Saturday, per reports. according to ESPN, He has been suffering from pneumonia this season, but recently, he has been feeling better.

Mississippi State said Sunday that Leach was taken by ambulance to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, about 125 miles southwest of the Bulldog campus.