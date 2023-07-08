Missing wings on an ‘alien’ beetle pose an evolutionary puzzle

The insect in the collection of young specimens at Lund University in Sweden looked out of place.

“Well, this is a joke,” Vinicius Ferreira, an insect taxonomist and evolutionary biologist, he said to himself. “It’s a joke – it’s humor.”

The beetle—found in 1991 in Oaxaca, Mexico, just a tenth of an inch wide, among the leaf litter of the ground of pine and oak forests at more than 9,500 feet by naturalist Richard Baranowski—was decidedly male. But it was missing one of the animal’s defining characteristics: the tough outer covering known to scientists as the elytra.

After careful analysis Dr. Ferrera Description of the insect this month in the Linnean Society’s Journal of Zoology as a previously unknown but “extraordinary” species of elytra beetle: Xenomorphon baranowskii.

“Boom. We found this really strange animal. An alien beetle,” Dr. Ferreira said, choosing a name that honors Dr. Baranowski and also mentions the “exotic” in his favorite sci-fi movie franchise.