Miss Universe Netherlands crowns a transgender woman for the first time

A transgender woman was crowned Miss Holland for the first time… making history in the Netherlands.

22 years Ricky Valerie Cooley She wins Saturday’s pageant – effectively making her Miss Holland… which will send her to compete in the next Miss Universe pageant later this year… where women from all over the world will fight for the crown.

last miss holland, Una Moodyand the reign of Miss Universe R’Bonney Gabriel (from USA) They were there to give Kolle the grand prize… Everyone looked excited, including RVK.

Now, she’s in the big show… which takes place in El Salvador in December. While she may be the first transgender woman in the Netherlands to compete…she won’t be the first trans woman to compete for the title of Miss Universe…Spain Angela Pons He did that in 2018.

More transgender women have competed in national Miss Universe pageants in recent years – in fact, the new owner of Miss Universe – Ann Jakragutatep – She herself is transgender.