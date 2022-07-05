Minor update likely for iPhone 14 for Apple smartphone

apple‘s (AAPLThe upcoming iPhone 14 is likely to be the second year in a row of minor updates to its popular smartphone. A Wall Street analyst said the consumer electronics giant is keeping its big product update for the iPhone 15 next year.







Apple usually releases a redesigned iPhone every two years. The company is moving beyond that pattern this year, John Donovan, an analyst at Loop Capital Markets, said in a note to clients on Monday.

He said the iPhone 14, due out in September, is shaping up as an “another S cycle” update. Apple has traditionally named S models for temporary iPhone updates.

Bloomberg I mentioned Sunday The entry-level iPhone 14 models will retain the A15 chip from last year’s phones. And only the higher “Pro” models will get the new A16 processor.

iPhone 14 could have a satellite link

Donovan said the iPhone 14’s new feature could be emergency satellite communications. This service can be provided by Global Star (GSAT), He said.

Donovan said the Pro models of the iPhone 14 can have an always-on display. These models can also have a smaller hole or hole for the front camera and sensors.

“It has become clear to us that the focus is indeed shifting to the redesigned iPhone 15,” Donovan said. “iPhone 14 is the last year (year 3) of the current design and given the lack of progress in mmWave (5G wireless), AI (artificial intelligence), 3D (sensing), ML (machine learning) and many other technologies, all indications are that Apple targets the iPhone 15 as a lifesaver so to speak.”

However, Loop still expected good sales of the iPhone 14, given the huge number of iPhone users ready for upgrades.

Loop Capital is pricing Apple stock as a buy with a target price of 180.

On the stock market todayApple shares rose 1.9% to close at 141.56.

