Minecraft Legends Coming to Switch in 2023

as such It was rumored earlier this weekMicrosoft revealed a business strategy Maine Craft transverse, is called Minecraft Legends. Check out the trailer above, as shown in Xbox and Bethesda Game Show 2022.

The game is scheduled for 2023 on Xbox consoles and PC, PlayStation logos and all the important Nintendo Switch logos appeared at the end of the promotion as well, so Legends will be on all major platforms.

Here are some details about the game from the Youtube description:

Discover the puzzles of Minecraft Legends, our next strategy game. Explore a familiar yet mysterious land, filled with diverse life, lush biomes, and rich resources. But this paradise is on the brink of destruction. The pigs have arrived – and they threaten to spoil the outside world. Inspire unexpected friends to form valuable alliances and lead them in strategic battles to protect their homes. Take the fight to the pigs before their lower corruption devours the greater realm!

A release date hasn’t been revealed, but each game is scheduled to release on Xbox & Bethesda Showcase in the “next 12 months”.

