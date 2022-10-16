Minecraft 1.20 first details revealed in Minecraft Live 2022, including beauties and hanging banners

What you need to know

Minecraft Live 2022 is in full swing, with announcements and news for the future of the entire Minecraft franchise.

During the event, Mojang Studios shared new details about the next Minecraft content update, under version number 1.20.

The update focuses on player expression, acting, and better transparency from Mojang Studios.

Players can look forward to new features such as hanging banners and carved bookshelves.

One of Minecraft’s core tenets is how it expands and evolves over time, and next year will be no different for the developers at Mojang Studios. At least one major content update is planned for Minecraft, and Mojang Studios finally revealed part of its plan to introduce new content to players on Saturday.

during Minecraft Live 2022Minecraft 1.20 is acquired by Mojang Studios, the currently unnamed content update that’s trending all over vanilla. Maine Craft players sometime in the year 2023. The focus of this update is on player expression, acting, and creativity, with Mojang Studios wanting to add features that allow players to play more effectively the way they want to, while being who they want to be. According to the creators of the legendary survival game, this update is all about making Minecraft “Minecraftier”. This time around, though, Mojang Studios is approaching its next Minecraft content update a little differently.

One of the major changes Mojang Studios is making in the Minecraft 1.20 update is how features are announced. The Caves & Cliffs Update and The Wild Update have been mired in controversy due to a number of announced features that were later delayed or canceled, such as archeology, birch forest improvements, and fireflies. Mojang Studios is responding to community feedback, and now only intends to reveal features and content that are still long in the development phase and have little chance of being delayed or left out.

Deliberately avoiding announcing the full plan or even the name of the Minecraft 1.20 update will allow Mojang Studios to work closely with the community on its development, focusing only on the features that are virtually in the players’ hands. However, this change means that Mojang Studios has only shown a handful of features that are coming in Minecraft 1.20, with more to be introduced in the coming months. Here’s everything from the upcoming Minecraft 1.20 content update shown during Minecraft Live 2022:

Seven new default characters. Aside from the actual but related update 1.20, the infamous Minecraft virtual Steve and Alex characters are about to gain some new friends. For the first time in years, players will have new virtual skins to choose from. The seven characters that have been added are Makene, Efe, Noor, Kai, Ari, Sunny and Zuri Each character is visually unique, with a variety of appearances including dark skin tones and even prosthetics New characters will be coming to Minecraft in late November or early December 2022 in a separate update

Aside from the actual but related update 1.20, the infamous Minecraft virtual Steve and Alex characters are about to gain some new friends. For the first time in years, players will have new virtual skins to choose from. beauty. Together with which mob wins the Minecraft Live Mob Vote 2022The Minecraft 1.20 update will also include the Camel, an alternative mountain for horses that lives in the desert. Camels offer a unique riding experience with the ability to “smash” instead of high jump Beauty also supports two-player saddles, a first in Minecraft Camels have a large number of unique animations, such as lying down Passive mobs can be found in desert villages Camels are tall enough that hostile mobs cannot reach players while they are riding them Camel can be raised using aloe vera

Together with which mob wins the Minecraft Live Mob Vote 2022The Minecraft 1.20 update will also include the Camel, an alternative mountain for horses that lives in the desert. Hanging banners. The classic tag that’s been helping players tagging and guiding in Minecraft for years is finally getting an alternate look – hanging tags. Hanging banners combine abstract tree trunks and strings Hanging banners come in several varieties, including two strings when hung from the underside of blocks, one string terminating in a “V” shape when hung from a narrow block like a fence, and two string poles when hung from the side of a block. Players can change the color of the hanging banners by using different types of wood to craft them Hanging banners are identical to regular text entry banners

The classic tag that’s been helping players tagging and guiding in Minecraft for years is finally getting an alternate look – hanging tags. Engraved bookshelves. An exciting addition with Minecraft 1.20 is a new kind of bookshelf, with a more refined experience that is also fully functional. Carved bookshelves can store up to 6 books of any type Players dynamically add and remove books from the bookshelf – no menu for in-game UI Sculpted bookshelves support redstone interactions, where comparisons can tell when a book has been added or pulled off the shelf With redstone, players will be able to create secret passages for bookshelves and more The normal bookshelf remains in the game

An exciting addition with Minecraft 1.20 is a new kind of bookshelf, with a more refined experience that is also fully functional. Bamboo blocks. Arguably the biggest addition to Minecraft 1.20 that was shown during Minecraft Live 2022 is a full suite of building blocks and crafts made from bamboo, making it in line with other wood species. Bamboo can be used to make wooden cases, with unique designs for wood panels, stairs, doors, fences and small doors There is also a unique bamboo mosaic block with a more decorative design Instead of a bamboo boat, players will be able to make a boat with a unique flat design The boat still supports up to two players, plus chests

Arguably the biggest addition to Minecraft 1.20 that was shown during Minecraft Live 2022 is a full suite of building blocks and crafts made from bamboo, making it in line with other wood species. Features not revealed or coming. Mojang Studios only offered features that you’re confident will arrive with Minecraft 1.20, but there are other features that either aren’t mentioned or don’t come with this update. Mojang Studios didn’t mention features like archeology or birch forest improvements The studio confirmed that a 1.20 . biome update is not planned Fireflies are still possible and discussed at Mojang Studios, but not for 1.20 Combat parity between Minecraft: Bedrock Edition and Minecraft: Java Edition is something Mojang Studios would like to introduce, but it won’t happen in Update 1.20

Mojang Studios only offered features that you’re confident will arrive with Minecraft 1.20, but there are other features that either aren’t mentioned or don’t come with this update.

Mojang Studios has also announced that all of the features offered during Minecraft Live 2022 are closer than players expect, an exciting move in line with the new studio’s commitment to transparency and increased community involvement. First shots and Minecraft preview Minecraft 1.20 versions are only a few days away from their release with the update’s first four features, giving players a chance to practice hands-on and provide feedback in record time.

Over time, Update 1.20 will likely expand with new features and content, but only when Mojang Studios is confident that the features in the store are near completion and practically guaranteed to make it to the finish line. In this way, Mojang Studios hopes to alleviate the frustration of Minecraft’s long update development times while adding a lot of new content to one of the The best games from Xbox. Minecraft 1.20 will be officially released for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition and Minecraft: Java Edition in 2023.