October 16, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Minecraft 1.20 first details revealed in Minecraft Live 2022, including beauties and hanging banners

Ayhan 1 hour ago 5 min read
Early image of Minecraft 1.20.

What you need to know

  • Minecraft Live 2022 is in full swing, with announcements and news for the future of the entire Minecraft franchise.
  • During the event, Mojang Studios shared new details about the next Minecraft content update, under version number 1.20.
  • The update focuses on player expression, acting, and better transparency from Mojang Studios.
  • Players can look forward to new features such as hanging banners and carved bookshelves.

One of Minecraft’s core tenets is how it expands and evolves over time, and next year will be no different for the developers at Mojang Studios. At least one major content update is planned for Minecraft, and Mojang Studios finally revealed part of its plan to introduce new content to players on Saturday.

during Minecraft Live 2022Minecraft 1.20 is acquired by Mojang Studios, the currently unnamed content update that’s trending all over vanilla. Maine Craft players sometime in the year 2023. The focus of this update is on player expression, acting, and creativity, with Mojang Studios wanting to add features that allow players to play more effectively the way they want to, while being who they want to be. According to the creators of the legendary survival game, this update is all about making Minecraft “Minecraftier”. This time around, though, Mojang Studios is approaching its next Minecraft content update a little differently.

