Mindy Kaling on BJ Novak's rumor of paternity of two children

do you know that Mindy Kaling She is the mother of two children, Katherine and Spencer.

You may also know that earlier the desk Share in the star BJ Novak – Who she dated Kaling on and off the show – is the godfather to Katherine and Spencer.

Now, if you’re the kind of person who spends a decent amount of time online (who isn’t?), you’ve probably come across occasional speculation that BJ is actually the father For my baby Mindy.

Mindy hasn’t addressed the rumors before but finally discussed them in a recent interview with her Marie Claire.

“It doesn’t bother me,” she replied when asked how she felt about the speculation.

“He’s the godfather to both of my kids – and they have a great relationship – and so far [the speculation hasn’t] It affected my happiness at all, and it didn’t affect my kids or BJ.”

“If that’s what’s going to be interesting to people, I’ll take it.”

This isn’t the first time Mindy has spoken about the paternity of her children, which she chose not to reveal publicly just yet.

Back in 2019, The New York Times I asked her how she came to the decision to keep Katherine’s father’s identity secret.

“My feeling is that until I talk to my daughter about it, I won’t talk to anyone else about it,” she replied.

Read the entire Marie Claire interview with Mindy over here.

