Mindy Kaling on BJ Novak’s rumor of paternity of two children

Now, if you’re the kind of person who spends a decent amount of time online (who isn’t?), you’ve probably come across occasional speculation that BJ is actually the father For my baby Mindy.
Mindy hasn’t addressed the rumors before but finally discussed them in a recent interview with her Marie Claire.
“It doesn’t bother me,” she replied when asked how she felt about the speculation.
“He’s the godfather to both of my kids – and they have a great relationship – and so far [the speculation hasn’t] It affected my happiness at all, and it didn’t affect my kids or BJ.”
“If that’s what’s going to be interesting to people, I’ll take it.”
This isn’t the first time Mindy has spoken about the paternity of her children, which she chose not to reveal publicly just yet.
Back in 2019, The New York Times I asked her how she came to the decision to keep Katherine’s father’s identity secret.
“My feeling is that until I talk to my daughter about it, I won’t talk to anyone else about it,” she replied.
More Stories
Olivia Newton-John: Australian landmarks glow pink to honor singer and cancer activist
Golden Globes return to NBC (Exclusive) – The Hollywood Reporter
Anne Heck is in a coma and hasn’t regained consciousness since a car accident | ann heck