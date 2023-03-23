March 23, 2023

Millie Bobby Brown in the Stranger Things spinoff? Writers dismiss rumors – Variety

Weird things. (L to R) Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, David Harbor as Jim Hopper, Wynonna Ryder as Joyce Byers in Stranger Things. Commercial Record. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Did Millie Bobby Brown turn down a multi-million dollar deal to remake Eleven in Stranger Things? The Sun and the Daily Mail reported as much This week, sources claim Brown was offered $12m (£10m) for an offer from an Eleven company, but turned it down because she wanted to ‘branch out’ to other roles. The official “Stranger Things” writers’ room took to Twitter to dismiss the report.

“Yeah, nothing in this article is true,” the Stranger Things writer said while sharing the Daily Mail article. “I don’t know why we have to keep debunking this rumor but get those clicks guys!!”

diverse I reached out to Brown representatives for further comment.

The blockbuster Stranger Things series is heading into its fifth and final season, and creators Matt and Ross Duffer have been open to developing spin-offs to keep the franchise alive. during an interview on Podcast “Happy Sad Confused” Last year, the Duffers said their spin-off ideas didn’t focus on pre-existing characters.

“It doesn’t follow… I’ve read this rumor that there’s going to be an eleven spinoff, there’s going to be a Steve and Dustin spin-off or it’s another number,” said the Duffer Brothers. It’s not very interesting to me because we’ve all done that. We spent I don’t know how many hours exploring all of it. So it’s very different.”

The pre-existing “Stranger Things” character will be getting a prequel of some sort, but it won’t be happening on Netflix. diverse It reported earlier this month that Netflix would be staging Stranger Things, which will hit London’s West End later this year. The play, titled Stranger Things: The First Shadow, is set in 1959 and includes a younger version of David Harbour’s Hopper. “Stranger Things” writer and co-executive producer Kate Trifrey wrote the play from an original story the Duffer Brothers helped develop. The production will be directed by Tony Award-winning director Stephen Daldry.

As for the ending of Stranger Things, Brown has been honest in interviews about how bittersweet the final season was.

“Of course it will be difficult,” she said. “Good morning, America.” last fall. “It’s like my high school, I grew up on the show. They’re like my friends at school. You know, it’s going to be hard. But I’ll never see them again, and I’m sure Netflix will make it last as long as possible, and… it’s just a big part.” of my professional and formative life, and I will always remember my experience with Stranger Things.

Outside of Stranger Things, Brown has starred in and executive produced two “Enola Holmes” movies for Netflix. It also appeared in the Warner Bros. movie. ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters.’ Brown has two major films on the way: Netflix action fantasy “Damsel” and sci-fi thriller The Electric State from the Russo Brothers.

