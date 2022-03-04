Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher pledge $3 million in donations to Ukrainian refugees

The couple set out in Hollywood GoFundMe campaign “Stand with Ukraine” Thursday with a goal of raising $30 million for Flexport.org and Airbnb.org, which are, they said, “two organizations that are actively working on the ground and providing immediate assistance to those who need it most.”

Kunis was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine – then part of the Soviet Union – and moved with her family to the United States at the age of seven. While she acknowledged all that America has done for her and her family, she said she can’t forget her roots.

“Today, I am a proud Ukrainian,” the “Black Swan” star said in a statement posted on the fundraising page. “The proud and brave Ukrainians deserve our help in their time of need.”

“Our family is starting this fund to help provide immediate support, and we will match up to $3 million,” she wrote.

According to the fundraising page, freight carrier Flexport is organizing shipments of relief supplies to refugee sites in Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova. The non-profit website Airbnb.org provides free short-term housing to refugees fleeing Ukraine. Kunis also appeared alongside her husband in A video shared on his Instagram account where she spoke of the “devastating” conflict in Ukraine. “The events in Ukraine are devastating. There is no place in this world for this kind of unjust attack on humanity,” Kunis said. In the clip, Kutcher, 44, praised the “courage of the people of the country he was born in” while assuring his 4.4 million Instagram followers “the needs of those who choose safety.” The couple are the latest stars to show their support for the Ukrainians affected by the conflict. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds They also raise funds to help refugees in the country. On Saturday, Reynolds wrote on Twitter promoting donations to neighboring countries: “Within 48 hours, countless Ukrainians have been forced to flee their homes to neighboring countries. They need protection. When you donate, we will match them for up to $1 million, saving double support. United Nations refugee agency. See also Kanye looks smitten with Chaney Jones, beach body on full screen According to the United Nations, one million refugees fled Ukraine in just one week.