Mike Tyson criticizes Hulu: They stole the story of my life

mike Tyson once again expressed his disdain for the new hollow Biographical series about his life. The former professional heavyweight boxer disagrees with Mike, to say the least, stating that the operator has “stolen” his life story.

Tyson aired his complaints against Hulu and the series via his Instagram on Saturday, sharing two posts with strong words against the streaming device.

The first post pays tribute to Dana White, permanent president of the mixed martial arts organization, premiere of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Tyson alleges that Hulu tried to get White – and possibly the UFC – to promote “Mike”, but White refused because it “honors friendship”. Tyson calls the series “The Story of a Slave Master” about his life.

Tyson wrote: “Hulu desperately tried to pay my brother Dana White millions without giving me a dollar to promote the slave master who takes over my life story.” He refused it because it honors friendship and treats people with dignity. I will never forget what he did for me just as I will never forget what Hulu stole from me.”

Soon, Tyson shared a second post criticizing Hulu: “Don’t let Hulu fool you. I don’t endorse their story about my life. It’s not 1822. It’s 2022. They stole my life story and didn’t pay me. For Hulu executives, I’m Just ****r they can sell it at auction.”

This is not the first time that Tyson has done Criticize output. In February 2021, Tyson expressed his disapproval shortly after the series was shown in green by Hulu.

“This announcement in the wake of social disparities in our country is a prime example of how Hulu’s greed led to this cultural misappropriation of Tyson’s life story,” Tyson said in a statement at the time.

Mike stars Trevante Rhodes as Tyson, tracing the character’s life from his teens to his high-profile career as a professional boxer to a series of scandals that unfolded after his sports retirement.

“I’m Tonya” screenwriter Stephen Rogers created “Mike” and executive production. Karen Geist works as a presenter and executive producer under her label The Gist of It alongside Claire Brown. Mike comes from 20th century television.

Hulu will premiere the first two episodes of the eight-episode series on August 25.

In the months since “Mike” went green by Hulu, Mike Tyson Signed as executive producer In a limited series separate from his life, with Jamie Foxx linked to the star as a boxer. However, the production network was not found, which has brought development to a halt in recent months.