Mikaela Shiffrin’s Olympic medal hopes dashed

Team USA’s Michaela Shiffrin skis during the Alpine Women’s Alpine Skiing on February 17 (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The last day of the Winter Olympics brings one last chance for some athletes to claim the medal. Here are the names and events to look out for on Sunday:

⛷️ Michaela Schiffrin (still) has another shot: High winds forced organizers to postpone the mixed-team parallel race in the Alps on Saturday until Sunday, the last day of the Winter Games. The decision means that some teams have had to rearrange flights and accommodations, but all 15 countries participating in the competition are ready to participate. The team event is America’s last chance Michaela Schiffrin, the biggest alpine skiing star, to win a medal. One of the rare skiers to compete in all of the alpine ski events, Shiffrin has so far ended up with 9th in the Super G, 18th in the downhill, and three unfinished results. Switzerland is the defending Olympic title in this event. Entering as world champions, the Norwegians were also on the podium four years ago with a bronze medal in Pyeongchang.

🏒 Ice hockey final: Finland vs Republic of China: The men’s ice hockey final is set to be a highlight on the final day, as the Russian Olympic Committee, the Olympic champion (ROC) will attempt to defend the title against Finland. Russia has not retained the title since the glory days of the “Big Red Machine” when a unified team won the gold medal at the 1992 Albertville Winter Games, after the former Soviet Union won the titles in Calgary 1988 and Sarajevo 1984. On the podium, they came home with a medal from five of the games. The previous seven, but they had not yet reached the first class. Finland is the most successful country in hockey without an Olympic gold medal, with 10 silver or bronze medals between the men’s and women’s teams.

🥌 Curling: Can Great Britain’s Women Be Better Than Men? Twenty years later Rona Martin Britain overtook to win in Salt Lake City, the women’s reels in the race to win the gold medal in Beijing after Eve Muirhead She led her team to the final. They are hoping to advance better than the men, who finished silver after failing to face Sweden on Saturday. The GB team faces Japan, who finished fourth in the standings, but upset Switzerland in the national aquatics position to reach their first-ever Olympic final in the sport. This happens to be a rematch in the 2018 Olympic bronze medal game, which Japan won for their first curling medal. Britain took no medals at this Beijing Games until the men themselves secured at least a silver, ending fears of not having a podium for the first time since 1992.

🛷 Germany goes for more glory in the bobsleigh: Germany is preparing to win its ninth gold medal in 10 sliding events. A sled is a four-man sled driven by Francesco Friedrich Lead Johannes Lochner The men’s quad sled by 0.03 seconds after the first two out of four runs, a closer fight than expected. Friedrich, who is trying to become the first driver to win two- and four-men’s gold in multiple Olympics, won 14 consecutive four-men internationals until a runner-up at the last World Cup. Beginning in 2017, Friedrich has won the last five Olympic titles or the four-man World Championships.