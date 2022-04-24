Miguel Cabrera of the Detroit Tigers hit 3,000 hits

The best players make the manager want to change the rules. Specifically, one rule: that annoying lineup requirement, which forces each hitter to take a turn. When Miguel Cabrera is on your team, waiting is the hardest part.

“I wish he’d come hit every run,” Jack McKeon, 91, said on the phone this week from his North Carolina home. “He hit the sacrifice fly, he was hitting the house, he was going to get a baseball hit, right up to the point where he hit the ball he named in the Bartmann game. It was the catalyst. Something good was going on with this guy.”

At the age of 20, Cabrera was playing for the then-Florida Marlins, when his guard stunned the Chicago Cubs short Alex Gonzalez in the fateful sixth game of the 2003 National League Championship Series. The foul helped turn Steve Bartman — the cheerleader who cashed a foul ball down Left streak earlier in the game – from bottom hem to pivotal point as the Marlins stormed to the World Championships with wins 6 and 7.