April 1, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Microsoft’s Your Phone app is facing an identity crisis right now

Ayhan 18 mins ago 2 min read

tl; DR

  • Microsoft has renamed its Your Phone app to two different names across PC and Play Store.
  • The app also has a new design that matches the aesthetics of Windows 11.

Microsoft’s easy-to-use Your Phone app now has a new name. In fact, two different names.

Microsoft announce Your Phone app rebranding on Thursday. if you want Download it to your Windows PCNow, you will find it as the phone link. While the new brand makes more sense than the nondescript Your Phone moniker, it’s still a bit confusing because the Android version of the app has a completely different name.

If you’re looking for your phone, well, an Android phone, you’ll find the app is called Windows link in the Play Store. It’s the same as what Samsung calls the feature built into recent Galaxy devices.

Why can’t Microsoft stick to one unified name across PC and Play Store? Rebranding is probably just the thing you need. Or at least, the company can choose one name across the board.

Redesign Microsoft Your Phone

However, the new Phone Link app on your Windows PC also has a redesigned interface. He gets a new ride on his own. Notifications are placed up front to improve visibility. The app also stores messages, photos, calls, and apps in a new navigation bar at the top.

The app colors match the Windows 11 design scheme, with new icons, controls, and illustrations.

Moreover, the next Windows 11 update will allow you to set up the phone link by scanning a QR code.

See also  Nintendo Hypes Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's Rich Open World as an "evolutionary" step in the series

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

State of Decay 3 paused as studio grapples with discrimination claims

8 hours ago Ayhan
2 min read

Exclusive: Microsoft is moving ahead with a family plan for Xbox Game Pass

16 hours ago Ayhan
2 min read

Cheating was caught in Call Of Duty while showing that he was not a cheat

1 day ago Ayhan

You may have missed

2 min read

Reddit Mercenary and Tiktok Battalion – Why are volunteers mocked in Ukraine?

3 mins ago Arzu
1 min read

Eurozone Inflation: European Central Bank Policy March 2022

6 mins ago Izer
1 min read

Norman Reedus gives an emotional speech to the “TWD” crew on the last day

7 mins ago Muhammad
8 min read

Asteroid 2007 FF1 LIVE – ‘Close Close’ to Space Rock ‘April Fools’ Day’ Will Happen Today, NASA Says

10 mins ago Izer