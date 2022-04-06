April 6, 2022

Microsoft’s notebook app graduates from Project Garage to fully supported app

Microsoft has upgraded Microsoft Project Journal, a note-taking app designed for pen and pens, to a full product now called Microsoft Journal, the company announced Tuesday.

Microsoft’s Renee Malone said the app offers “a fun and exhilarating personal note-taking experience that lets you take notes and brain through ink.” In a blog post. The app lets you write and draw like many other note-taking apps, but it also supports gestures like swipe words to scan and rotate words or phrases to select them. You can use the app to mark up PDFs, which is common, according to Malone; The pie chart in her post shows that 59 percent of all types of pages in the journal were PDFs.

Screenshot from Microsoft Journal.
Photo: Microsoft

Garage is a trademark of Microsoft for its experimental products. As a fully supported product, the company “has plans to address the most popular requests and build new features,” Oz Solomon, the Journal’s chief engineering director, said in the blog post.

If you want to get an idea of ​​what you can expect from Microsoft Journal, check out this video From the time the application was first announced In February 2021. If you want to try the app yourself, you can download it for free from the Microsoft Store. It is compatible with both Windows 10 and Windows 11 devices.

