Microsoft’s cloud outage affects users all over the world

January 25 (Reuters) – Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) On Wednesday, it said it had restored all of its cloud services after a network outage disrupted its Azure cloud platform, along with services like Teams and Outlook that are used by millions around the world.

I visit status page Shows affected services in the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Only services in China and its platform for governments were unharmed.

Late in the morning, Azure said that most customers should see services resume after the Microsoft Wide Area Network (WAN) has fully recovered.

An outage of Azure, which has 15 million business customers and more than 500 million active users, according to Microsoft data, could affect multiple services and create a domino effect like almost all major companies in the world. use Platform.

Companies are becoming increasingly dependent on online platforms after the pandemic caused more employees to shift to working from home.

Earlier, Microsoft said that it had identified a network connectivity issue occurring with devices across Microsoft WAN. It said this affects connectivity between customers on the Internet to Azure, as well as connectivity between services in data centers.

Microsoft later tweeted that it had rolled back the network change it believed was causing the problem and was using “additional infrastructure to speed recovery”.

Microsoft did not disclose how many users were affected by the disruption, but data from the outage tracking website Downdetector showed thousands of incidents across continents.

Downdetector tracks outages by compiling status reports from various sources including users.

Microsoft’s cloud business helped boost its fiscal second-quarter earnings on Tuesday. It expects third-quarter revenue in its so-called smart cloud business to be in the range of $21.7 billion to $22 billion, despite concerns that the lucrative cloud segment for big tech companies could be hit hard as customers look to cut spending.

Azure’s share of the cloud computing market will rise to 30% in 2022, trailing Amazon’s AWS, BofA Global Research estimates.

Microsoft has joined other major tech companies in turning to layoffs to grapple with the weaker economy, and announced last week that it would cut more than 10,000 jobs.

Its shares fell 3.2 percent to $234.41.

Big Tech platforms outages are common as many companies ranging from Google (GOOGL.O) to meta (META.O) They experienced a service outage. Azure is the second largest cloud service provider after Amazon (AMZN.O)experienced outages in the past year.

During the outage, users experienced problems exchanging messages, joining calls, or using any features of the Teams app. Many users have taken to Twitter to share updates about the service downtime, with #MicrosoftTeams trending as a hashtag on the social media site.

Used by more than 280 million people worldwide, Microsoft Teams is an integral part of the daily operations of businesses and schools, which use the service to place calls, schedule meetings, and streamline their workflow.

There have been few signs of major disruption for the UK’s major financial services companies, as multiple messaging apps offered by service providers such as Movius and Symphony are used alongside Microsoft Teams to connect bankers to customers and office staff with their remote colleagues. .

Two sources from London, who work for two large international banks, said they did not even notice that there was a problem.

Deutsche Borse Group, which operates the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, said there was no impact on trading. Commerzbank AG based in Frankfurt (CBKG.DE) It said in a statement that Microsoft is investigating several issues affecting the bank.

Other affected services include Microsoft Exchange Online, SharePoint Online and OneDrive for Business, according to the company’s status page.

“I think there’s a very big discussion that needs to be going on around flexibility in the telecom space, cloud and mission-critical applications,” said Brad Levy, Symphony CEO.

Additional reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru and Subanta Mukherjee in Stockholm, with additional reporting by Sinead Cruz in London; Written by Charlie Devereux, Editing by Eileen Hardcastle

