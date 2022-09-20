Microsoft Windows 11 2022 Update with Clipchamp available

Panos Panay, Microsoft’s chief product officer, holds the Surface Neo laptop during a Microsoft product event in New York on October 2, 2019.
Mark Kozlaric | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Microsoft On Tuesday, it said it had begun releasing the first major update to Windows 11, the current version of the PC’s operating system. Installing a free update can make computers easier, more convenient, more secure — and possibly greener.
In the past decade, Microsoft has diversified its business away from Windows by growing the Azure public cloud and acquiring assets like the business social network LinkedIn, but Windows still generates 12% of the company’s revenue.
Updates help Microsoft show that they haven’t abandoned Windows Update, which dates back to the 1980s and is more popular than any other PC operating system. But the company only offers one big Windows update every year, compared to two a year for Windows 10, Precursor to Windows 11.
“Our work is never done to ensure that Windows evolves and adapts to you,” Microsoft chief product Panos Panay wrote in a blog post about the changes.
Among the versions of Windows, Windows 10 remains the most popular, with around 72% of the share, according to data collected by privately owned StatCounter. Support for this operating system ends in 2025, and many companies still rely on it for their PC fleets. But Windows 11, first released in October 2021, is growing in popularity, with an engagement rate of 13% in August, up from 2.6% in January.
The Windows 11 2022 Update, as the new version is called, comes with video editing software, new customization options for the Start menu, and access to additional Android apps. Here are some of the biggest changes:
Start menu changes. People were able to pin apps to the Start menu, which now appears in the middle of the screen. It is now possible to create a folder of applications in the Start menu, by dragging an application icon over another. In addition, the network density of applications in the Start menu can change. In the Getting Started section of the Settings app, you can tap the More Pins button. Alternatively, you can click More Recommendations to see additional files suggested in the Start menu.
A new way to organize windows. Windows 11 comes with a way to neatly organize the windows on your screen. The new update goes even further. Instead of hovering over the window’s maximize button to see what Microsoft calls Snap Layout options, you’ll be able to drag a window to the top of the screen and then drop it into the onscreen area. You can then place additional windows in other areas. This feature now works with a touch screen.
New video editing app. 1 year ago Microsoft acquired Clipchamp, a startup that created a video editing app. Now it is pre-installed in Windows. The free version will allow you to rotate and trim videos, apply a range of filters, draw on stored photos and videos, and create exports without watermarks.
Clipchamp video editing app now comes with Windows.
Microsoft
Energy saving. Windows Update, the tool for downloading and installing operating system updates, can plan to install updates when local utilities rely on energy resources that generate fewer emissions. To use this feature, your computer must be plugged in, turned on and connected to the Internet, and there must be information about the carbon density in your area. Microsoft said it’s also updated the default power setting for “Sleep” and “Screen off” modes that will cut emissions when computers aren’t doing anything.
Expand access to the Android app. One of the most notable features of Windows 11 is its ability to run Android apps, thanks to the inclusion of the Amazon Appstore. Microsoft said it’s now available in 31 countries, with more than 20,000 Android apps. The company promises improved graphic performance for Android applications.
Do not open this app! A feature called Smart App Control can automatically prevent you from opening an unsafe app or file. You can disable the feature, but Microsoft discourages it, and you won’t be able to enable it again without reinstalling Windows.
Windows 11 from Microsoft can now block unsafe files and apps.
Microsoft
Better graphics for old games. Graphical gains will also appear for Toys Which is based on DirectX 10 or DirectX 11 APIs and does not run in full screen mode. This includes a variable refresh rate, which can cause devices with higher refresh rates to display more new images per second.
Better video calls using advanced computers. Some new computers come with built-in artificial intelligence chips, and if you have one, Windows 11 will be able to remove background noise on video calls, have the camera follow you as you go on calls and change your video stream so it looks like you’re making a visual connection with others in your calls.
If you have a compatible PC, Windows 11 can make it seem like you’re always making eye contact on video calls.
Microsoft
Better search. When you search for apps and settings in the search box on the taskbar, the results will appear faster and will be more accurate.
Close the caption all things. people increasingly Play closed captions When they watch videos, a new accessibility feature in Windows called Live Captions makes this possible for audio or video in any app.
Windows 11 can provide captions for videos and audio.
Microsoft
Voice commands. Another access feature, Voice Access, gives you a way to control your computer by speaking. Sometimes this can be an easier way to navigate than typing on the keyboard or clicking with the mouse.
More audio options. Not everyone liked the sound of the voice reading text on the screen in Windows Narrator access, so Microsoft now offers three AI-based natural sounds.
How to get Windows 11 2022 Update
People using Windows 11 can install the new update by opening the Settings app, going to Windows Update and clicking the Check for Updates button. Windows 10 users can see if their PC can run Windows 11 using the PC Health Check app, and Windows Update will show them if they are eligible to upgrade to the Windows 11 2022 Update, also known as Windows 11, version 22H2.
Not all Windows features that early adopters can access through Microsoft’s Windows Insider Program will not be immediately available. The ability to display multiple folders as tabs in File Explorer, a feature that has arrived An apple macOS in . format 2013It should arrive in October.
More Stories
“No, you cannot recover the ciphers”
Menyr lets you build an entire world for your RPG campaigns
We hope the Radiant Silvergun will return to the North American Switch Online Store soon