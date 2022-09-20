Microsoft Windows 11 2022 Update with Clipchamp available

Microsoft On Tuesday, it said it had begun releasing the first major update to Windows 11, the current version of the PC’s operating system. Installing a free update can make computers easier, more convenient, more secure — and possibly greener.

In the past decade, Microsoft has diversified its business away from Windows by growing the Azure public cloud and acquiring assets like the business social network LinkedIn, but Windows still generates 12% of the company’s revenue.

Updates help Microsoft show that they haven’t abandoned Windows Update, which dates back to the 1980s and is more popular than any other PC operating system. But the company only offers one big Windows update every year, compared to two a year for Windows 10, Precursor to Windows 11.

“Our work is never done to ensure that Windows evolves and adapts to you,” Microsoft chief product Panos Panay wrote in a blog post about the changes.

Among the versions of Windows, Windows 10 remains the most popular, with around 72% of the share, according to data collected by privately owned StatCounter. Support for this operating system ends in 2025, and many companies still rely on it for their PC fleets. But Windows 11, first released in October 2021, is growing in popularity, with an engagement rate of 13% in August, up from 2.6% in January.

The Windows 11 2022 Update, as the new version is called, comes with video editing software, new customization options for the Start menu, and access to additional Android apps. Here are some of the biggest changes:

Start menu changes. People were able to pin apps to the Start menu, which now appears in the middle of the screen. It is now possible to create a folder of applications in the Start menu, by dragging an application icon over another. In addition, the network density of applications in the Start menu can change. In the Getting Started section of the Settings app, you can tap the More Pins button. Alternatively, you can click More Recommendations to see additional files suggested in the Start menu.

A new way to organize windows. Windows 11 comes with a way to neatly organize the windows on your screen. The new update goes even further. Instead of hovering over the window’s maximize button to see what Microsoft calls Snap Layout options, you’ll be able to drag a window to the top of the screen and then drop it into the onscreen area. You can then place additional windows in other areas. This feature now works with a touch screen.

New video editing app. 1 year ago Microsoft acquired Clipchamp, a startup that created a video editing app. Now it is pre-installed in Windows. The free version will allow you to rotate and trim videos, apply a range of filters, draw on stored photos and videos, and create exports without watermarks.