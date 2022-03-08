March 8, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Microsoft unveils fourth data center in India

Izer 17 mins ago 2 min read
Microsoft unveils fourth data center in India

Silhouettes of laptop and mobile device users are seen next to a display of the Microsoft logo in this photo illustration on March 28, 2018. REUTERS / Dado Ruvic / Illustration

Register now to get free unlimited access to Reuters.com

NEW DELHI, March 7 (Reuters) – Microsoft Corporation (MSFT.O) It unveiled its fourth data center in India on Monday, a bet on increasing digital consumption in one of its fastest growing markets.

Microsoft India President Anant Maheshwari said the company is making long-term investments in the country, though he declined to confirm local media reports of a $2 billion price tag for the newest hub.

“A public cloud data center is not a one-time investment, it is an ongoing investment for us,” Maheshwari told Reuters. “In the past two years, we have doubled the capacity in our existing three data centers.”

Register now to get free unlimited access to Reuters.com

The total Indian public cloud services market is expected to reach $10.8 billion by 2025, according to research firm IDC.

The Indian government is urging foreign tech companies to store more of their data locally, a move seen as an attempt by New Delhi to gain stricter oversight of big tech companies.

Maheshwari said Microsoft is continuing to increase its workforce in India from the current 18,000 “through the pandemic and moving forward.”

“We are already serving more than 340,000 businesses in the country,” Maheshwari said.

The new data center is located in the southern Indian state of Telangana.

See also  Ford shares report on potential offshoot of electric car business

Maheshwari said the company’s business model, which relies on partners to build additional services on its cloud platform, Azure, has generated nearly $10 billion in business in the past five years.

Contestants join the race in India. Prime rival Amazon announced in late 2020 that it would spend $2.8 billion to build its second data center in the country, while Adani Group announced plans last year to build six data center parks across the country.

Register now to get free unlimited access to Reuters.com

(Monsef Fengatel reports from New Delhi). Editing by Jane Wardle

Our criteria: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

5 min read

Which tech companies cut ties with Russia over its war in Ukraine?

8 hours ago Izer
3 min read

Netflix, AMEX and two of the largest accounting firms cut ties with Russia

16 hours ago Izer
2 min read

US crude oil jumps to $125 a barrel, the highest in 13 years due to a possible Western ban on Russian oil

1 day ago Izer

You may have missed

9 min read

Economy: Russian Deputy Prime Minister: Moscow has the right to stop North Stream 1

15 mins ago Arzu
2 min read

Microsoft unveils fourth data center in India

17 mins ago Izer
10 min read

The Hubble Space Telescope’s self-propelled guns celebrate 20 years of groundbreaking discovery

21 mins ago Izer
3 min read

A fan’s guide to getting into the Spring Training Minor League

23 mins ago Emet