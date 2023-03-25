March 25, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Microsoft threatens to restrict data from rival AI search tools – Bloomberg News

Ayhan 1 hour ago 1 min read

March 24 (Reuters) – Microsoft Corporation (MSFT.O) has threatened to cut off access to its Internet search data, which it licenses to rival search engines, if they don’t stop using it as the basis for their AI chatbots. products, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

The news agency, citing people familiar with the matter, said the company has told at least two clients that using its Bing search index — a map of the Internet that can be scanned in real time — to feed AI chat tools violates the terms of their contract. dispute.

Bloomberg added that Microsoft Redmond, Washington, may terminate licenses that provide access to its search index.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Windows manufacturer had said in February that it was renewal Bing’s search engine and artificially intelligent Edge Web browser, signaling its ambition to regain the lead in consumer technology markets where it has fallen.

the promotion The Bing search engine was rolled out to users late last month.

Additional reporting by Nilotpal Timsina in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Mahler and Stephen Coates

Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

See also  Black Friday iPad deals Live blog: The best deals on the Apple iPad, iPad Pro, and more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Savings on Galaxy and Pixel Phones, Desktops, and More – Ars Technica

9 hours ago Ayhan
2 min read

Microsoft believes it has not pulled any games from the PS5 and PS4

17 hours ago Ayhan
2 min read

Microsoft Teams, Virtualbox, and Tesla have all been exploited in Pwn2Own

1 day ago Ayhan

You may have missed

7 min read

One of the biggest mysteries of the war remains unsolved to this day – how could Ukraine do this?

33 mins ago Arzu
3 min read

National Cheesesteak Day Philadelphia Twitter photos of Jim Kenney’s request is a hoagie steak

35 mins ago Izer
4 min read

Marvel’s Victoria Alonso Fired To Work On ‘Argentina, 1985’ – Miscellaneous

41 mins ago Muhammad
3 min read

Researchers reveal ‘completely unexpected’ findings

46 mins ago Izer