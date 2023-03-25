Microsoft threatens to restrict data from rival AI search tools – Bloomberg News

March 24 (Reuters) – Microsoft Corporation (MSFT.O) has threatened to cut off access to its Internet search data, which it licenses to rival search engines, if they don’t stop using it as the basis for their AI chatbots. products, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

The news agency, citing people familiar with the matter, said the company has told at least two clients that using its Bing search index — a map of the Internet that can be scanned in real time — to feed AI chat tools violates the terms of their contract. dispute.

Bloomberg added that Microsoft Redmond, Washington, may terminate licenses that provide access to its search index.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Windows manufacturer had said in February that it was renewal Bing’s search engine and artificially intelligent Edge Web browser, signaling its ambition to regain the lead in consumer technology markets where it has fallen.

the promotion The Bing search engine was rolled out to users late last month.

Additional reporting by Nilotpal Timsina in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Mahler and Stephen Coates

