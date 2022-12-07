Microsoft promises to release Call of Duty on Nintendo and Steam

picture : Activision | Kotaku (Zack)

Call of duty It might be one of the most popular series on the planet, but it’s not exactly the kind of game you think of when you imagine the Nintendo Switch. So it’s somehow strange to see Microsoft come out tonight and announce a “10-year commitment” to the release cod Games on Nintendo platforms, starting with Switch.

Xbox chief Phil Spencer made the announcement on Twitter, along with a similar pledge to continue making cod Games on Steam also:

Microsoft entered into a 10-year commitment to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo following the merger of Microsoft and Activision Blizzard King. Microsoft is committed to helping make more games available to more people – however they choose to play. I’m also pleased to confirm that Microsoft has committed to continue to bring Call of Duty on Steam simultaneously to Xbox after we closed the merger with Activision Blizzard King.

It makes these pledges, of course, not because there is a lot of market for them cod on the Switch, but because his company (Microsoft) is in the process of trying to close a deal to buy the company that owns it Call of duty (Activision), deal coming up Under increasing scrutiny from governments not only in the United States, but abroad as well.

The Call of duty The series is a major stumbling block in that deal, with many governments arguing that relegating the popular series behind a single platform would lead to an unfair monopoly in the field of video games.

That’s why reports surfaced last week that Microsoft would consider a 10-year deal with Sony, their primary competitors in the console space, in an attempt to allay those concerns. However, these reports made no mention of Nintendo or Valve’s Steam platform, so tonight’s announcement is clearly aimed across Sony’s arc in an attempt to isolate them and force them to (even if It was also telegraphed slightly last month).

It’s important to note that these are just undertakings meant to grease some wheels and look better in the eyes of those skeptical governments; Spencer wouldn’t be in a position to do that an act That is, unless an Activision purchase is made. And even if it did, there would be questions. As Spencer says in this interview with Washington Postpromising to bring Call of duty To Switch is one thing, to play it on Nintendo hardware is quite another.

Interestingly, while the Nintendo side of the pledge stands out due to its odd fit and potential technical issues, Valve’s commitment seems pretty casual, Gabe Newell said. Kotaku In the current situation:

We’re glad Microsoft wants to continue using Steam to reach customers with Call of Duty when the Activision acquisition closes. Microsoft has been on Steam for a long time and we take it as a sign that they are happy with players and the work we do. Our mission is to continue to build valuable features not only for Microsoft but for all Steam customers and partners. Microsoft offered and even sent us a draft agreement for a long-term Call of Duty commitment, but it wasn’t necessary for us because a) we’re not believers in requiring any partner to have an agreement that locks them into shipping games on Steam in the distant future b) Phil and the gaming team continued at Microsoft always told us they would, so we have faith in their intentions and c) we believe Microsoft has every incentive they need to be on the platforms and devices where Call of Duty customers want them to be.

(Call of duty It’s been on Steam for a long time the totalbut the series Just back after a five year hiatus behind Activision’s own launcherExactly the kind of restriction that the various government objections to the proposed merger are concerned about!)