Microsoft Pluton does not “align” with Dell’s hardware security strategy

Dell, one of the top three PC makers, will not use Microsoft Pluton In "most" commercial computers, The Register reported on Wednesday. A Dell representative told the publication that the security processor "does not comply with Dell's approach to hardware security and our most secure commercial computer requirements."

Microsoft first announced the Pluton security processor in 2020. At that point, the chip had already been used in Xbox One and Azure Sphere microcontrollers to prevent hardware intrusion.

In computers, Pluton aims to prevent intrusions that could result from an attacker having physical access to a computer. These physical breaches may lead to malware installation or data theft. By living on the main CPU block, Pluton can store protected data in an area isolated from other components of the PC. According to Microsoft, this data cannot be removed no matter what.

Pluton can also act as a Trusted Platform Module (TPM), which Microsoft requires in order for the system to run. Windows 11.

The main reason Dell hasn’t used Pluton yet is because Core from 12th generation Intel Processors, including Mobile SKUs Designed for Dell business laptops, don’t use them. Instead, as I mentioned before record Last week, Intel relied on its own Platform Trust technology, which Intel chips have used for years and uses TPM 2.0.

In addition, Dell’s 12th generation laptops will use NIST-compliant modules FIPS 140-2 Standard for encoders. The registry indicated that the computers will also be Trusted Computing Group certified.

However, Dell is open to using Pluton one day. The company told The Register that it will “continue to evaluate Pluton to see how it compares to current TPM applications in the future.” Likewise, Intel ThinkPads running Intel 12th-gen CPUs will not use the Microsoft security chip “at launch,” according to a Lenovo representative who spoke with The Register.

Pluton’s absence in the ThinkPads, a staple among business laptops, would be a huge success, but Pluton will get its chance on the new ThinkPad Z-series and some ThinkPad T-series laptops that begin rolling out in May. Used laptops AMD Ryzen 6000 موبايل Mobile CPUs that integrate pluton. The ThinkPad X13swhich uses Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 and arrives in June, will also use Pluton.

However, Lenovo said that Pluton features, such as storing Windows Hello credentials, will be turned off by default in ThinkPads. record in january.