Microsoft Office will be replaced by Microsoft 365 as part of its ongoing update

Back in 2020, Microsoft announce That he will change the name of his Office 365 subscription to Microsoft 365, acknowledging that it has become more than just a work app. Now, most of the remaining Office brands are removed, according to new updates spotted before the edge. In the coming months, Office.com, the Office mobile app, and the Office app for Windows will become a Microsoft 365 app, with a new icon, a new look, and more features. Instructions States.

Currently, you can access Microsoft Word, Excel and other online applications at Office.combut that will soon be converted to Microsoft 365.com – With a new six-sided logo that replaces the existing square. The changes will happen next month, and the Office app for Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android will be rebranded in January.

The names of the apps themselves won’t change, as you’ll still use Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Teams, Outlook, Clipchamp, Stream, and Designer. There will also be a Microsoft 365 app on mobile and desktop that will act as a central hub for information, displaying meetings, files, documents, and more.

The Office name will remain for one-time purchases through Office 2021 and Office LTSC offering applications through volume licensing. However, it is now considered an old brand, so any new features will be specific to Microsoft 365 and not Office, according to the edge. Microsoft added that “there are no changes to Office 365 subscription plans.”