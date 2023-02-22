February 22, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Microsoft is trying hard to keep Chrome users in Edge

Ayhan 28 mins ago 2 min read

Microsoft sees its browser as an important aspect and entry point for the new Bing. Microsoft Edge on Windows now displays a rather annoying ad on the Chrome download page to discourage people from switching.

After downloading Chrome, Microsoft Edge (Canary) for today’s Windows users (via Newen) You notice the “Microsoft Edge runs on the same technology as Chrome, with added trust from Microsoft” message.

The banner appears below the address bar, and crucially appears to be part of google.com/chrome. There is also a small ad when the Chrome page initially loads, as many found this ad entry to be terrible.

This behavior appears to be limited to Windows (we couldn’t replicate it on Edge for Mac), and is currently only in the Edge preview channel. It’s possible that the current backlash will mean that Microsoft won’t release it to stable.

For its part, Google is also trying to get people to use Chrome, but it is not aggressive. If you open Google Search in Safari for Mac, you’ll see a popup in the corner that says “Google recommends Chrome.” The main difference is that this advertisement takes place on a website owned by Google.

FTC: We use affiliate links to earn income. more.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

See also  Round Up: Reviews are in for Dragon Quest Treasures

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Ubisoft punishes 19,000 accounts that used mysterious exploits

16 hours ago Ayhan
2 min read

Microsoft chief pushes Activision deal to EU hearing; Google, Nvidia are also present

1 day ago Ayhan
2 min read

Chrono Cross’ Wonky port is finally getting some overhaul

1 day ago Ayhan

You may have missed

3 min read

The study indicates that the innermost layer of the Earth is a ball of iron 400 miles wide

6 mins ago Izer
2 min read

Former Chiefs teammates tear up LeSean McCoy and defend Eric Bieniemy

24 mins ago Emet
2 min read

Microsoft is trying hard to keep Chrome users in Edge

28 mins ago Ayhan
5 min read

China’s top diplomat Wang Yi has vowed to boost ties with Russia ahead of the anniversary of the Ukraine war

32 mins ago Aygen