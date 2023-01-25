Microsoft is investigating Teams and Outlook outages as users report issues

The Microsoft logo appears at the Microsoft Store in New York City.

Microsoft It said it’s investigating issues with several of its products, including Teams and Outlook.

The US tech giant said that users may not be able to access multiple Microsoft 365 services.

Related investment news

“We have identified a potential networking issue and are reviewing telemetry to determine the next troubleshooting steps,” the company said.

Downdetector, a service where people can log problems and outages with websites and apps, saw a spike in users reporting issues with Microsoft products, including Outlook, Teams and the company’s cloud product Azure, around 3 a.m. ET.

Microsoft stated that around 7:05 UTC – 2:05 ET – customers may experience “network connectivity issues, manifesting as network latency and/or timeouts when trying to connect to Azure resources in multiple regions, as well as to other Microsoft services.”

company Updated on Twitter at 9:26 GMT — 4:26 ET — that it “rolled back a network change that we believe is causing an impact. We are monitoring the service as the rollback takes effect.”

Microsoft’s outage comes just hours after that Better than expected earnings For the October-December quarter. But the company has seen slowing revenue from its cloud computing products, including Azure, and has given up gloomy steering for the current quarter.