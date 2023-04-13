Microsoft is experimenting with Windows Handheld Mode for the Steam Deck

Microsoft is experimenting with adding a Windows handheld mode for the Steam Deck, according to a leaked video from a September 2022 hackathon inside Microsoft that shows several UI elements optimized for a handheld mode prototype. In these hackathons, employees can present ideas to Microsoft executives and they can end up backing and shipping them.

first spotted the edge, the video first describes some of the issues Steam Deck is having, such as the lack of controller support outside of the Steam app and games. The touch keyboard is not optimized for mobile devices with 7-inch screens, nor is there support for keyboard controller navigation. In addition, some Windows games will not open or run properly because they cannot correctly interpret the shared memory of the Steam Deck.

Dorothy Feng, a Microsoft employee, created mockups of what a potential Windows Handheld mode would look like, including a prototype launcher with apps like Xbox, Steam, Epic, and EA Play included. There was also a controller-navigated keyboard and a touch keyboard as well. The taskbar can be collapsed to show only the icons of interest and expanded to facilitate touch interactions.

The team has also started working with a community of developers behind it SWICDor the Steam Deck Windows Controller Driver, which found a way to use Steam Deck controls universally in Windows.

While it’s unclear if this project will ever ship, Microsoft has been supportive of Steam Deck since its release. Back in March 2022, Microsoft and Valve worked together to get xCloud and Xbox Game Pass running on the Steam Deck.

The Steam Deck was a popular portable device, with competitors trying to capitalize on its success, such as the Ayaneo 2 and, more recently, Asus’ ROG Ally.

In IGN’s Steam Deck review, we said, “When the Steam Deck delivers on its promises, it’s absolutely amazing. Playing GTA 5, God of War, and other recent games on the go is an absolute joy, and the hardware and controls feel good even though it’s a tad big and chubby.” by hand.”