Microsoft’s long-term introductory offer for the Xbox Game Pass subscription platform which allows users to try the service for $1 for the first time A month before moving to the more expensive payments, it finally ended.

like the edge a reportRecently, the deal — which applies to both Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass — was pulled, with a Microsoft spokesperson saying, “ We have discontinued our previous introductory offer for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass and are evaluating different marketing offers for new members in the future.”

What these “various marketing promotions” could be is anyone’s guess, although the whole point of the $1 deal is to attract new users, A natural successor could be the Xbox Game Pass Friends and Family system, which has been tested in a number of international markets since late 2022 although it is not available in the US..

Anyone who has signed up for Game Pass will see months of existing subscriptions converted to partial months on their sharing plan. If you’re an existing Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber, each remaining month will convert into 18 days of Game Pass Friends & Family. Those who signed up for the split tiers will see their subscriptions convert to 12 days of Game Pass Friends and Family. However, there are some limitations. If you are the account holder, you can only have four additional people on an account at any given time, and you can only participate with eight unique accounts over the course of a calendar year. It is region locked: only the primary account holder can add members who live in the same country or region.

While this is not a 1:1 replacement for the $1 offer, that was just a good deal anyoneit means people Recommending Xbox Game Pass to friends or family will have a very easy way to get them on board with their own account.

It’s annoying to see that $1 deal disappear, as I’m sure many/most of you have taken advantage of it, but if you’re not ready for when Xbox decided to start doing things like this… And She hasn’t paid enough attention to TV and sports for the past five years.