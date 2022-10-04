Microsoft has launched a website explaining its acquisition of Activision Blizzard

What you need to know

Microsoft has created a webpage dedicated to its ongoing acquisition of Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion.

The website provides updates, quotes, and charts related to the deal.

The European Commission has a deadline to approve the takeover or start an additional investigation into the deal by November 8.

Microsoft has dedicated a section of the company’s website solely to information about the upcoming acquisition of Activision Blizzard and explains why the deal will be beneficial to gamers, developers, and the broader game industry.

The website (Opens in a new tab) It contains a range of updates from the company regarding the acquisition, quotes from Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer and Vice President and President Brad Smith, charts detailing gaming revenue and market history, and a table listing the benefits of the acquisition.

Microsoft says the deal will benefit gamers with “more games on more devices including Xbox, PlayStation, phones and the internet” and more alternatives on how to buy and access games. The company also argues that it will benefit game creators with “better revenue and fair market rules” and “greater flexibility in payment systems,” while the games industry will benefit from more competition with Sony, Nintendo and mobile.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

The pressure on Microsoft to publicly report the Activision Blizzard acquisition comes in a more positive light as the deal is currently under scrutiny. UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) That the deal will reduce competition, while the European Commission has until November 8 to Approval of the transaction or further investigation.

Microsoft announced that it would acquire Activision Blizzard earlier this year for $68.7 billion, and Facing regulatory reviews in several provinces. If the deal goes through, Microsoft will get developers and games under Activision, Blizzard and King.

This includes major franchises such as World of Warcraft, Candy Crush, and Call of Duty. The acquisition of the latest series has been disputed by Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan, who Microsoft’s agreement to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation platforms has been described as “inadequate”.