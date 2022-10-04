October 4, 2022

Microsoft has launched a website explaining its acquisition of Activision Blizzard

What you need to know

  • Microsoft has created a webpage dedicated to its ongoing acquisition of Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion.
  • The website provides updates, quotes, and charts related to the deal.
  • The European Commission has a deadline to approve the takeover or start an additional investigation into the deal by November 8.

Microsoft has dedicated a section of the company’s website solely to information about the upcoming acquisition of Activision Blizzard and explains why the deal will be beneficial to gamers, developers, and the broader game industry.

The website (Opens in a new tab) It contains a range of updates from the company regarding the acquisition, quotes from Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer and Vice President and President Brad Smith, charts detailing gaming revenue and market history, and a table listing the benefits of the acquisition.

