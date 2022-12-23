December 23, 2022

Microsoft confirms that Sony has banned these four games from getting to Xbox forever

23 mins ago

What you need to know

  • Microsoft is grappling with three major regulators over its bid to acquire Activision Blizzard.
  • As part of the proceedings, Microsoft revealed that Sony had “take out” deals for third-party games on the PlayStation.
  • It looks like Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Final Fantasy 16, and Silent Hill 2 Remake will never hit Xbox, despite publishers’ silence on the matter.
  • Microsoft also listed Bloodborne as an example of a third-party developed game being banned from non-PlayStation platforms, which could mean that the much-requested Windows PC port is out of the question as well. Sony has been a little friendlier to PCs in recent years, though, so I’m keeping the hippie close to this one.

Drama rages around the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, as Microsoft ramps up its engagement with regulators.

yesterday, Microsoft has published its response to the US FTC regarding its lawsuit, distorting its peculiar position of wanting to protect the market leader over consumers. Microsoft posted a similar response to the CMA in the UK also a couple of months ago and apparently confirmed that what many of us had already expected was true.

