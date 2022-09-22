September 22, 2022

Microsoft confirms Surface hardware event for October

What you need to know

  • Microsoft announced the Surface Fall 2022 event.
  • The event takes place on October 12 at 10 a.m. ET.
  • Expect a new Surface Pro, Surface Laptop, and Surface Studio.

Microsoft announce (Opens in a new tab) Its annual fall rooftop event next month, on October 12 at 10 a.m. ET. The webpage says, “Watch the live stream to see what’s next,” which could indicate that this is the company’s first live hardware event since 2019.

It is not currently clear if the event will be in person with a journalist in attendance or broadcast live from a specific closed location.

