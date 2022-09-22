Microsoft confirms Surface hardware event for October

What you need to know

Microsoft announced the Surface Fall 2022 event.

The event takes place on October 12 at 10 a.m. ET.

Expect a new Surface Pro, Surface Laptop, and Surface Studio.

Microsoft announce (Opens in a new tab) Its annual fall rooftop event next month, on October 12 at 10 a.m. ET. The webpage says, “Watch the live stream to see what’s next,” which could indicate that this is the company’s first live hardware event since 2019.

It is not currently clear if the event will be in person with a journalist in attendance or broadcast live from a specific closed location.

On the agenda, expect to see a new Surface Pro 9 that combines Intel and ARM configurations under one umbrella, and maybe even new colors, including Sapphire (blue) and Forrest (green), as well as the graphite and platinum colors we’ve had on the Surface Pro for a while.

We’re also expecting the new Surface Laptop Recent rumors We suggested we’d only see an Intel variant this fall. It is expected to ship with Intel 12th-gen chipsets, but no other details are known right now about the hardware. Since we might only be getting the Intel variant, maybe this fall’s laptop update will be a 4+ laptop instead of a 5 laptop?

Finally, the last big item we expect to see is the new Surface Studio 3, and its accessories It has already leaked. Surface Studio delayed an update, with the latest update Shipping in 2018 With an outdated seventh-generation Intel chip. We hope to see a modern Intel chip and NVIDIA GPU inside the Surface Studio 3.

Other smaller devices we might see include a new pair of shallow earbudsAnd updated Type Cover accessories with patterns and Volterra projectThe Windows on ARM devkit was announced earlier this year but has yet to ship.

Signs of this fall Ten years from the surface, so we’ll be interested to see how Microsoft is celebrating. Introducing the new Surface Pro colors and Combines Surface Pro X with the flagship Surface Pro Calligraphy would be a great way to celebrate the occasion.

We’ll be covering the event live as it happens, so keep it closed to Windows Central for the coming weeks.

