Microsoft confirms new issues with Windows 10 June 2022 updates

Windows 10 June 2022 Cumulative Update is now available for all supported versions of the operating system. This month’s cumulative update fixed several issues, including a bug that prevents Microsoft Excel and Outlook from running. Another bug affecting the Internet Explorer mode window has been fixed.

While the list of fixes was in the June 2022 update (KB5014699) for Windows 10 is too long Because the company has fixed a lot of problems, Microsoft has also issued a warning. According to the updated release notes, a bug in the Windows 10 June 2022 Update may disable the Wi-Fi hotspot feature in the operating system.

It is very common to use your smartphone or tablet as a personal hotspot to share your ultra-fast 5G wireless internet connection with other devices at any time. In Windows, it is also possible to create a hotspot and share the Internet with other devices. In fact, you can use the hotspot feature built into Windows 10 as a Wi-Fi extender.

After the Windows 10 June 2022 Update, users may not be able to use the Wi-Fi hotspot feature. This is confirmed in reports on the Feedback Center:

“After installing KB5014699, I was having problems resetting network connections every 5 minutes. This includes RDP sessions, SMB sessions, and a session between the bridge and the IoT device. When I disable the Network Bridge, which I need for my work with the IoT device, the problem disappears,” one noted affected users.

“Enabling Internet Connection Sharing disables the ability to access the web on the computer that is sharing the connection. Even sites running on localhost spin forever and time out” another user noted.

“Enabling ICS also destroys the RDP capability of computers connected to the network adapter with which the Internet connection is being shared. Notably, I can still connect to port 3389 via telnet on the computer sharing the connection, but the RDP client spins forever.” dimension,” an affected user explained how the error also broke RDP.

Microsoft has now updated the documentation To highlight an error where users encounter unexpected issues when using the Wi-Fi hotspot feature. If you are affected, the host machine may lose internet connection.

In other words, this error may break your device’s WiFi network. If your device’s internet connection has been working weird lately, it’s likely because of the cumulative update. You can address the issue and restore internet access on the host device by disabling the Wi-Fi hotspot feature. To disable WiFi hotspot completely, follow these steps:

Open the Start menu.

Open Settings > Network & Internet > Mobile Hotspot.

Under “Share my internet connection from”, make sure the “Share my internet connection with other devices” option is turned off.

In most cases, following these steps should alleviate Windows 11 WiFi issues.

Issues in the Windows 10 June 2022 Update

In addition to the broken WiFi, Microsoft is also aware of another bug in the Windows 10 June 2022 Update where users may not be able to sign in with Azure Active Directory (AAD).

This affects apps and services that use Azure Active Directory and some users can also have issues with VPN connections, Microsoft Teams, Microsoft OneDrive, and Microsoft Outlook.