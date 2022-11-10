Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen’s business exceeds $1.5 billion at auction

Art purveyors hold a painting “La montagne Sainte-Victoire” by Paul Cézanne (estimate on demand: over $120,000,000) during a video call to present the highlights from the property of philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder, Paul G. Allen in London on October 14, 2022 .

Christie’s sold 60 works from the Paul G. Allen Collection for $1.5 billion Wednesday night, as wealthy collectors around the world shrugged off economic and crypto concerns to invest in commemorative artwork.

Five paintings broke the $100 million mark, including Best Seller of the Night – Georges Seurat’s “Les Poseuses, Ensemble,” which sold for $149.2 million. Many works have sold at three or four times their estimates, with several artists setting new auction records, including Vincent van Gogh, Edward Steichen and Gustav Klimt.

Total sales of $1.506 billion broke the previous record for the most expensive collection ever auctioned, which Harry and Linda Macklowe’s collection set at auction at Sotheby’s for $922 million. Allen’s Thursday morning total sales will rise even higher, when another 95 items head to auction.

The wave of eight- and nine-figure sales indicated that the global wealthy still viewed the masterpiece as a hedge against inflation and perhaps a safer store of value than increasingly volatile stocks and cryptocurrencies. The sale came the same day it came The Dow fell more than 600 points And the Bitcoin drops to its lowest level since November 2020.

The collection of Paul Allen, the late co-founder of Microsoft, was a treasure trove of masterpieces spanning 500 years. All proceeds will go to charity, with Allen signing the Giving Pledge promising to leave at least half of his fortune to charity.

Allen’s zealous eye for the great arts has also made significant investments. Gustav Klimt bought “Birch Forest” for $40 million in 2006, and sold Wednesday for $104 million.