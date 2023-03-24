Microsoft believes it has not pulled any games from the PS5 and PS4

Microsoft today responded to news of the canceled PS5 release of Redfall by saying that it has not “pulled any games from PlayStation”. In fact, the platform holder believes it has, in fact, “expanded our footprint of games we’ve shipped on Sony’s PlayStation since our acquisition of ZeniMax, and the first two games we shipped post-lockdown were PlayStation 5 exclusives.” This is in reference to Deathloop and Ghostwire: Tokyo.

Statement submitted to Eurogamer It then goes on to discuss how Microsoft hasn’t pulled any pre-existing Bethesda games on PS5 and PS4 since Bethesda’s acquisition, and content updates continue to arrive for PS5 and PS4 systems.

The comments come in response to Arkane Studio creative director Harvey Smith’s claim that a PS5 version of Redfall was in development one year before Microsoft bought the company. “We were bought by Microsoft and it was change with a capital C,” he revealed earlier this week. “They came in and said, ‘No PS5, we’re focused on Xbox and PC and Xbox game arcade“.”

However, when Microsoft refers to expanding “its footprint for the games we’ve shipped on Sony’s PlayStation since our acquisition of ZeniMax,” the comment doesn’t really fly. Sony had time-honored exclusivity agreements with Bethesda before Microsoft’s purchase, so Deathloop and Ghostwire: Tokyo were always going to launch on PS5. From Microsoft’s point of view, its deal to buy Bethesda had nothing to do with it. It’s also possible that a PS5 version of Starfield was at some point in production, but has also been cancelled – the RPG will now only launch on Xbox Series X | S and PC.

