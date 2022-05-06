May 6, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Microsoft and VW team up to bring augmented reality into cars — not just your car

Ayhan 1 hour ago
Microsoft works with Volkswagen To bring augmented reality to cars via the new “Moving Platform” mode for Hololens 2.

Neither company goes into the exact details of how this will work, but there are some indications of what to expect. Microsoft, for example, said the “moving platform” could be used to train drivers how to handle adverse road conditions.

