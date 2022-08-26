Microsoft and Nintendo won’t raise console prices despite PS5 hike

picture : Xbox / Nintendo / Sony / Kotaku / Toastphoto ( stock struggle )

Earlier today, Sony announced that in most regions, PlayStation 5 will see a price increase result of inflation. In response to this news, people are starting to wonder if other console makers will implement similar price increases. The answer, at least for now, appears to be no. But Nintendo and Microsoft have been careful to leave open the possibility of future price hikes.

After Sony confirmed it, Because of persistent global inflationboth versions of PS5 will see price increases in multiple regions—Including Canada, Mexico, China and the United KingdomThe next obvious question many were asking was: Would any other company take the same drastic step? This is the internet, after all, a place where people are constantly shouting at each other about which console is better or worse and concocting conspiracies to explain why sites write good or bad news about consoles. So of course, if Sony does something, people have to pick a side and start asking questions about Xbox and Nintendo.

Kotaku I contacted Xbox about a Sony PS5 price increase and if the company had similar plans for a price increase on the Xbox Series X or S. Microsoft’s response is a bit weak, noting that no company is planning one way or the other.

Here is the full statement:

We are constantly evaluating our business to offer our fans great gaming options. The Xbox Series S’s suggested retail price is still $299 and the Xbox Series X is $499. This also applies to other markets and their current prices.

While it did confirm that right now the price hasn’t changed, it leaves open the very real possibility that as inflation gets worse, the tech company could decide to increase the price on one or both of its Xbox variants.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Nintendo Chief Shuntaro Furukawa said: Nikki Asia He is currently “not considering” a price increase for the Switch, adding that the company doesn’t want to exclude people from buying the uber-popular console.

“Our competition is a variety of entertainment in the world,” Furukawa said. “And we always think about pricing in terms of the value of our fun…Nintendo has sold over 100 million Switch units to date, and it’s important to maintain our overall business momentum.”

However, this statement leaves the pricing issue open for Nintendo to change pricing on the Switch if necessary. However, Nintendo somehow actually increased the price Switch over to the improved OLED model released last year. This is often how Nintendo raises prices on its consoles without having to raise traditional prices like Sony does.

I The two companies will likely be watching closely how markets, critics, and fans react to Sony’s PS5 price hikes as they consider how to deal with future inflation. And with the gaming market starting to slow down a bit After the huge numbers you’ve seen during the pandemic, you’d better believe that companies like Nintendo are open to different ways to help keep their boats afloat as people start getting less income to spend on video game consoles and games.