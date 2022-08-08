Micron’s 24Gbps GDDR6X memory is entering mass production, and it’s coming to the next generation of NVIDIA GPUs soon!

Well, it looks like Micron has officially started Mass production of next-generation GDDR6X memory chips that deliver speeds of up to 24Gbps.

Micron’s 24Gbps GDDR6X memory enters mass production, coming to NVIDIA’s next generation GPUs later this year

micron announce Earlier this year they were preparing new 24Gbps GDDR6X memory modules for future graphics cards. The announcement came at a time when NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 3090 Ti was entering a market where Micron produced 16Gb DRAM modules with speeds up to 21Gbps.

Now, Micron will offer faster delivery speeds of up to 24Gbps at 16Gbps which means that again, we’ll be looking at 2GB for video and up to 24GB over the 384-bit bus interface. Just like the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti which houses all of its memory modules on the front of the PCB, Next Generation GeForce RTX 4090 It will have 12 GDDR6X modules on the front, allowing for more cooling compared to solutions that feature memory modules on the back of the PCB such as the RTX 3090 (Non-Ti).

While full 24Gbps speeds are not expected to be used by the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 (rumored to offer die speeds of up to 21Gbps), 24Gbps GDDR6X memory modules can provide up to 1,152 TB/s of bandwidth which is a 14% increase versus the 1,008 TB/s available on current 21GDDR6 memory modules.

Micron has begun mass production of 24Gbps GDDR6X memory modules for next-generation NVIDIA GPUs. (Image credits: Harukaze5719)

Here are the bandwidth numbers you can expect with a 24Gbps DRAM solution:

512 bit solution – 1.5 TB/sec

1.5 TB/sec 384-bit solution – 1.1 TB/sec

1.1 TB/sec 320 bit solution – 960 GB/sec

960 GB/sec 256 bit solution – 768 GB/sec

768 GB/sec 192-bit solution – 576 GB/sec

576 GB/sec 128 bit solution – 384 GB/sec

384 GB/sec 92-bit solution – 276 GB/sec

276 GB/sec 64-bit solution – 192 GB/sec

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 will be among the first next-generation graphics cards to use the latest GDDR6X memory modules when it launches later this year. Given that these chips will likely be slashed to hit power targets, there will be a huge overclocking potential for enthusiasts to take advantage of.

On the other hand, AMD will likely rely on its partner, Samsung, for its next-generation RDNA 3 lineup. Samsung too Runs on 24Gbps GDDR6 memory Which is expected to hit mass production soon.

Graphics memory GDDR5X GDDR6 GDDR6X Workload Graphics AI inference accelerator AI inference accelerator Articles of Association (Example) titanic Titan RTX

RX5700 XT GeForce® RTX™ 3090Ti

GeForce® RTX™ 3080Ti number of positions 12 12 12 gigabyte/sec/pin 11.4 14-16 19-24 GB/s/ mode 45 56-64 76-96 GB/s/system 547 672-768 912-1152 configuration (example) 384

(12pcs x 32 IO pack) 384

(12pcs x 32 IO pack) 384

(12pcs x 32 IO pack) Frame buffer for model system 12 GB 12 GB 24 GB Average device power (pJ/bit) 8.0 7.5 7.25 Typical I/O Channel PCB

(P2P SM) PCB

(P2P SM) PCB

(P2P SM)

news source: Harukazi 5719